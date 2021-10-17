Two weeks ago, a data scientist-turned-whistleblower blasted Facebook and the kid-friendly Instagram for ignoring its own studies that show teen girls can have more eating disorders, depression and suicidal thoughts after spending time on those sites.
Katey McPherson, who works for a company that has a parental app that can monitor social media and speaks at schools around the country, has a message:
“All of the scrutiny has been on Facebook, which also owns Instagram, but it’s bigger than that,” the Chandler educator said.
Indeed, in Mesa over the last month, the platform most cursed by parents and teachers was TikTok.
One “challenge” by a popular TikTok user spurred some students to vandalize bathrooms and other school property.
Another challenge to “smack a staff member on the backside” prompted a stern warning from Mesa Police: “No matter how innocent you may think a smack on the backside of a school staff member is…it is not! It is the crime of aggravated assault, a felony.”
While agreeing TikTok can be harmful, as well as Facebook and Instagram, McPherson has particular disdain for Snapchat, an app that automatically deletes messages shortly after they are sent. “Snapchat is the devil,” McPherson said.
While the great majority of Snap communications are innocuous, the app has been used for “sexting,” bullying and drug trade. And, due to the disappearing messages feature, “It’s an administrators’ nightmare,” McPherson said.
A recent Pew Research study found that 69 percent of those 13 to 17 years old use Snapchat. “They don’t text anymore, they Snap,” McPherson said.
Snapchat’s quick-gone feature allows for shady uses, McPherson warned.
“We’ve had local kids who purchased drugs from Snapchat who died,” McPherson said. “We are on a total rampage to get Snapchat to take responsibility.”
At 6 p.m. Thursday, McPherson will be part of a Mesa Prevention Alliance panel on “Snapchat misuse in teens” and risky online behaviors at Skyline High School. The event will livestream on Mesa Prevention Alliance’s Facebook page.
Natalia Chimbo-Andrade is director of Community Education and Outreach at Community Bridges-Mesa, which provides a variety of mental health services; her program targets youth.
She is concerned about “the trends, dangers and influence social media has on youth behaviors and how they’re correlating to risky behaviors.
Community Bridges and Mesa Public Schools are two of the partners of the Mesa Prevention Alliance, which is sending up warning flares over Snapchat at this week’s meeting.
Do parents typically know much about Snapchat?
“They don’t,” Chimbo-Andrade said. “We actually do a tutorial where we walk (parents) through Snapchat settings. They’ll say, ‘Oh, it’s OK, I have monitoring. They’ll give me an alert of any risky behavior.’ But that doesn’t work with Snapchat, because of how it’s designed.”
Indeed, the Bark app and others are not able to monitor “Snaps.”
McPherson, who is the director of Professional Development for Bark, explained the technical way Snap hides from monitoring:
“Snapchat will not allow access to open their API (application programming interface) to allow third parties/vendors to access student data…which means parents cannot protect their students or surveil their activity within the app.”
She noted other platforms do allow API sharing, such as Pinterest, Discord, Instagram, Reddit, Twitter, Facebook and Google Drive.
Though it is not technically impossible for a parent to monitor a child’s Snapchat messages, it is much more difficult to track than other apps; and clever kids can often figure out how to manipulate settings to make them “ghost,” or invisible.
And, Chimbo-Andrade noted, “You can make transactions on Snapchat. Teens are savvy.”
The nefarious possibilities of the app were spotlighted in February, when a friend of 17-year-old Joe Seibold set up a marijuana buy on Snapchat and got Joe to drive him to the location.
As he waited for his friend to make the deal, Seibold was shot dead near South Gilbert and Broadway in central Mesa.
Amy Neville, one of the speakers at the Mesa Prevention Alliance event, will share another online tragedy: Her 14-year-old son died after buying pills laced with fentanyl in a deal arranged on social media.
“It’s very easy to get drugs on various social media platforms, not just Snap,” Chimbo-Andrade said. “I know the story on a personal level.”
She encourages parents to keep a watchful eye on what their kids are saying and doing on their phones: “Any type of security when it comes to apps is good. Whether it’s Bark or Net Nanny, which is another good one,” Chimbo-Andrade said.
Community Bridges-Mesa is seeing a rise in people experiencing depression, suicidal thoughts and other mental health issues – reflecting a national trend.
According to a study published in September on Pediatrics, the official publication of the American Academy of Pediatrics, “depression and suicide concerns have increased during the pandemic, especially among female adolescents. Results underscore the importance of consistent depression and suicidality screening.”
Indeed, the study reported a 34 percent increase “in reporting recent suicidal thoughts among female adolescents.”
Chimbo-Andrade said she believes social media is a factor in the rise of mental health crises – but hardly the lone culprit.
“Social media is an influence. It can be a bad influence or a positive one,” she noted. “With everything that happened in the last 20 plus months, a lot of young people tend to go to social media as an escape, a way to connect – whatever you want to call it. I’ve seen a lot of young people using it for good,” Chimbo-Andrade said.
“I am very careful to say there are many, many factors that can lead a kid to crisis. Yes, social media can, especially if it is used in a negative way. But it’s not the whole story.”
She noted one positive trend on social media: “Influencers and public figures are saying if you’re struggling, get help.”
McPherson said Snapchat is a “gotta have it” for many teens.
“Kids are really good at convincing their parents, ‘Everyone has Snapchat. I have to...Without it, I’m excluded,’” McPherson said. “Parents cave because they want their kids to be included.”
As for the pressure to have it, McPherson gets it.
“I have four daughters; they all have Snapchat,” she said.
Rather than constantly looking over their shoulders, she has “ongoing conversations” with her daughters about Snap. “There’s no way of supervising it,” she said.
One of the most popular of the monitoring apps, Bark offers plans for parents at $99 per year as well as school district-wide coverage
While Bark is working with the Deer Valley School District and several other Valley districts, it has yet to land contracts with East Valley districts. Basic district coverage is free, though 24/7 monitoring costs $1,000 per student which would be around $60,000 for Mesa Public Schools.
“We block and filter websites on the family side as well as the school side. So parents and schools can block websites like pornhub.com, YouTube, etc. and others that kids often like to go to that are not age-appropriate,” McPherson said.
“So there is no excuse for kids ‘stumbling’ on things,” she added.
“We get alerts weekly on suicide attempts,” McPherson said. “Our No. 1 alert is bullying.”
McPherson was an assistant principal with the Scottsdale Unified School District before changing careers. She knows first-hand how limited schools are in fighting illicit social media use.
“If parents are leaning on schools to educate and make children aware of the dangers of social media, that’s not where the responsibility lies. It’s completely out of control,” she said.
“There’s nowhere to say to a parent, ‘Get online and have your child take this course and have your kid learn how to be a good digital citizen.’ What’s lacking is awareness and education on parents’ part before they hand a 10-year-old a device.”
She rattled off some disturbing stats: “The average age of porn exposure is 8. Average age of sexting is 11.
“This has fallen on schools to manage our nightmares,” McPherson said. “In my opinion, it’s parents outsourcing their greatest responsibility to schools.”
McPherson is hardly alone in recommending families communicate frequently about and set limits regarding social-media use.
Shiloh Lundahl, a Mesa counselor, recommends “helping set and enforce limits with kids,” regarding cell phone usage.
“I encourage parents to not buy kids cell phones for birthdays or any kind of gift,” he said.
Giving a phone as a gift can send a message that the child is the owner of the phone; then, if it’s misused, “They’ll think, you can’t take it, this is mine.”
Like McPherson, Lundahl encourages family meetings and clear guidelines: “It’s important for a child to understand the phone isn’t completely theirs.
“I’ve met with several families where kids tend to isolate themselves and spend all day in their room with a phone,” he said. “A lot of these kids over time develop symptoms of depression. It can get so bad ...to the point of saying, ‘I’m going to kill myself if I can’t have my phone.’”
He urges parents to wait out emotional rollercoasters rather than angrily taking phones away.
“I know one parent who said (to a child), ‘Give me your phone!’ She grabbed it and threw it out the window on the freeway,” Lundahl said.
He empathized with parents struggling to keep up with technology – So are kids, he noted.
“This is something new for us and for them. It is important to have patience and you learn along the way,” he said.
As Chimbo-Andrade of Community Bridges put it, “One thing we talk about is having proactive family communication by creating contracts, whether it’s social media contracts or technology contracts,” she said.
“Kids are like, ‘I want my freedom.’ But if you start these contracts when they’re young, it’s just going to be their norm.”
