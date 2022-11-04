A new bus line is all the buzz – literally.
Valley Metro began its new Fiesta BUZZ neighborhood circulator in west Mesa, connecting connect the Fiesta District, Asian District and Mesa Riverview with stops at Mesa Community College, Banner Desert Hospital, Mekong Plaza and Sloan Park. “Our public transit plays a vital role in bringing people throughout the Valley together to many destinations, and the Fiesta BUZZ will enhance this area’s unique, organic growth,” said Councilman Francisco Heredia.
The 30-foot bus can operate in neighborhoods and on smaller streets because its 10 feet shorter than standard buses.
The service will be available Monday through Friday from 5:30 a.m. to midnight and Saturdays from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.
The bus takes approximately 25 minutes to make one full route and is ADA accessible with space for wheelchairs and other mobility devices.
This route will also have “flag zones,” areas off main roads where passengers can flag the bus to stop, just like hailing at a taxi.
The BUZZ is free to ride, as is the general guideline for circulators throughout the Valley.
Valley Metro designs neighborhood circulators for short, localized trips on smaller vehicles with lower ridership than a traditional fixed-route bus.
Because of this, a fare is typically 25-50% less than a conventional fixed-route bus when a bus fare is collected.
“Under the existing fare collection system, the cost of the fare box and fare collection was more costly than the fares would recover,” a city spokesman said.
Valley Metro is installing a new fare collection system and Fiesta BUZZ could charge a fare in the future.
The vehicles run on compressed natural gas, which produces lower emissions than traditional gasoline or diesel-powered buses.
In 2020, Valley Metro, the City of Mesa and the Maricopa Association of Governments completed the Fiesta District Alternatives Analysis, which evaluated high-capacity transit options for the west Mesa.
One recommendation was implementing a circulator in the area to further develop the transit in West Mesa.
According to the MAG 2017 Regional Travel Forecasting Model, experts estimate a 35% increase in population and more than 95,000 one-way within the Fiesta District by 2040.
Funding for the Fiesta BUZZ is a part of the city’s current budget and the estimated cost for is approximately $875,000 for this year.
Valley Metro CEO Jessica Mefford-Miller said this new line creates an attractive travel option that benefits the environment, local businesses and Mesa residents.
“The Fiesta BUZZ is also appealing to riders who are making regional connections to light rail and other bus routes,” Mefford-Miller said. “Congratulations to Mesa and our frontline teams for making this new service a reality.”
