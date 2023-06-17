Valley home market faces long, not-so-hot summer

This 6,492-square-foot house on N. Pinnacle Hills Circle in the Mesa community of Las Sendas recently sold for $3 million. Built in 2005, the six-bedroom, 5 ½-bath house includes an additional 1,427-square-foot casita. And though it sits on the perimeter of the Las Sendas Golf Course, the two-story home has its own putting green and an 1,881-square-foot course with five tees. (Special to the Tribune)