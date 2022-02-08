United Food Bank is hurting for volunteers.
The shortage at the Mesa food bank’s Volunteer Center, 358 E. Javelina Ave., comes as demand remains high and both trends have largely been fueled by the pandemic.
“We really need people who are feeling healthy to sign up for volunteer shifts at unitedfoodbank.org/volunteer,” said Grace Bishara, Corporate Engagement & Volunteerism manager.
“Our center sorts food donations and packs as many as 26,000 emergency food bags per month to provide food assistance to people in need throughout the East Valley and eastern Arizona. We simply can’t accomplish it without the help of volunteers.”
Unfortunately, the virus not only affects the availability of volunteers; it also spurs the demand for assistance.
“We saw a dip in the number of people served when the pandemic numbers dropped a bit, but now that the numbers are skyrocketing again, we’re seeing a corresponding increase in the number of families needing help,” said Bishara. “We don’t have a backstock anymore. Right now, it’s all about how much we can pump out because we don’t have anything on the shelves.”
Currently, the center limits the number of scheduled volunteers to 25 per shift due to COVID safety precautions. That is the minimum number of hands needed to get the job done.
When even a few people don’t show,
it impacts the center’s ability to fulfill
its mission.
So, who can volunteer to help?
Bishara encourages anyone who desires to engage in an activity that is both fun and fulfilling – and a great opportunity to “get your steps in” – to sign up online.
Families are welcome. The center accepts children as young as age 5 with their parents. “And the kids love volunteering,” said Bishara.
Many seniors volunteer as a way to meet people, make friends and stay involved. If an individual has mobility issues or back problems, they can be stationed to “fluff bags” or asked to pass out one type of food item to be packed in an assembly line.
Others like to volunteer as a community service project with their club or organization. The volunteer page has a link for groups to request the days/times that work for them, or they can email Bishara directly at gbishara@unitedfoodbank.org.
What they need most right now, though, are individuals who are willing to sign up to fill the gaps in the roster. If the desired date doesn’t show any slots available, Bishara’s advice is to check again.
“Maybe it’s not open right now, but we are updating the schedule constantly as we learn that volunteers won’t be able to make it,” she said. “You could check back an hour later, and we’ll need like 10 people, or 5, or 20.”
Volunteer shifts are two hours, with morning and evening shifts running on Monday through Wednesday, and morning shifts only on Thursday through Saturday. Morning shifts are 9-11 a.m. Evening shifts are 6–8 p.m. The greatest need is during the weekdays.
United Food Bank also needs volunteers to deliver food drive boxes and pick up the donations using either the food bank’s box trucks or their own vehicle. They are also currently seeking a master gardener to assist with the new community garden. Contact Bishara via email to learn more about these positions.
The volunteer efforts make it possible for United Food Bank to distribute emergency food supplies to more than 145 agency partners and programs, including senior centers, homeless shelters, after-school programs like Boys and Girls Club, and weekend backpack programs that make sure children can eat when schools are not in session.
UFB also provides food to over 165 food pantries and agencies in the East Valley and eastern Arizona.
Their work helps ensure that those in immediate need of food, a hot meal or an emergency food box can find it using the Arizona Food Bank Network food locator at arizonafoodbank.org.
The pandemic has increased the demand for food assistance dramatically. During the first two weeks of business closures in 2020, UFB experienced a 400% increase in direct food distribution.
Although the numbers have leveled off somewhat since then, in the fiscal year 2020-21, United Food Bank logged a 35% increase in distribution over the previous year, supplying food for nearly 60,000 meals per day.
Even so, Bishara has observed that most people are really trying to get back on their feet.
“It’s interesting that, when we were getting stimulus checks from the government, there was a dip in demand. When the money ran out, they came back. You can tell that people are trying to cope on their own. But gas is higher, food is higher, living expenses, all around, are higher. It’s hard. We can help with the groceries when money is tight, so you can keep the utilities on and put gas in your car to get to work.”
And what happens when people get back to work? “They often come back to volunteer.”
