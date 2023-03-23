United Food Bank has a former executive with St. Vincent de Paul of Arizona as its new president/CEO.
Jason Reed is replacing Dave Richins, a former Mesa City Council member who had been at the food bank’s helm for five years and guided it through the harshest part of the pandemic.
United Food Bank has provided hunger relief in the East Valley and eastern Arizona since 1983.
As a Feeding America member food bank, it works with 150 agencies and programs throughout five counties and distributes over 21.6 million pounds of food annually, or about 49,000 meals a day.
United Food Bank board treasurer Mike Suriano served briefly as the group’s president board Chair Cathy Chlarson said Reed will be a welcome addition to the nonprofit’s team as it marks its 40th anniversary.
“Jason brings a wonderful mix of traditional food banking leadership, strategic and innovative thinking, as well as a personal passion for community service that will help take United Food Bank and Waste Not to the next level in providing and rescuing food for Arizona’s food insecure,” Chlarson said.
A Minnesota native and son of a South Korean immigrant, Reed said he has witnessed first-hand the power that food and nutrition can have on the lives of families experiencing hunger.
“It’s hard to imagine a better role than one focused on guiding the mission of uniting communities to alleviate hunger,” he said.
“I’m thrilled for the opportunity to amplify and elevate the work of this team as we work together to bring hunger solutions for our neighbors experiencing food insecurity.”
Reed holds a master’s degree from Harvard University and an undergraduate degree from the University of Minnesota, was named a Fellow by the Aspen Institute in philanthropy and social innovation and a NextGen Fellow by Independent Sector.
He had been chief innovation officer of St. Vincent de Paul of Arizona and a member of its executive team since 2019.
Before that, he served as head of strategy for Second Harvest Heartland food bank in Minnesota and led several statewide hunger-relief initiatives. Among them was Farm-to-Food Shelf, which moved over 45 million pounds of surplus crops from farmers to local food pantries.
Reed’s FoodRx program prescribed food as medicine for patients experiencing chronic health conditions through partnerships with healthcare systems as a way for people to have healthy food.
“If you can do that, that’s a cost savings to the healthcare system and that’s a revenue source for the food bank,” Reed said.
Reed said hunger remains “strongly prevalent” especially during the recent Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays, when United Food Bank served more than 15,000 people.
Reed said the nonprofit needs cash donations and volunteers to meet that growing need.
He said the United Food Bank board wants to see the nonprofit evolve into an agency that meets immediate food needs but also will “connect you to those things so that you are more sustainable for the long term.”
“If we have a good plan, a strong organization, then we can better able to lift people up so that they’re able to stand on their feet,” Reed said.
