Recent activity in southeast Mesa’s real estate market is giving signs that a vaunted rail line to boost the city’s industrial boom is far from dead.
The proposed rail spur would connect the city’s far east factories with an existing Union Pacific rail line along Rittenhouse Road in Mesa, smoothing the transportation of finished products and materials in and out of the area.
The infrastructure would help solidify the standing of Mesa’s Pecos industrial corridor as a growing industrial powerhouse and bring jobs to Mesa, proponents say.
Union Pacific Railroad officials did not respond to requests for information on the current status of the project, but four land deals over the past year suggest Union Pacific is stockpiling land for a possible alignment for the railway.
On June 20, the railroad bought 41 acres near Ellsworth and Pecos Roads for $14.7 million, according to real estate tracker vizzda.com.
The Maricopa County Assessor’s parcel viewer shows a long, thin east-west strip of land in this location that could accommodate a railroad track.
A month earlier, Union Pacific bought 6 acres near Pecos and Hawes roads. These deals followed two purchases near Pecos and Sossaman Roads in late 2021 totaling roughly 30 acres, vizzda.com reported.
These parcels added to a stock of land the railroad already owned between Rittenhouse and Pecos roads.
Some of Mesa’s large industrial employers, including CMC Steel Arizona’s mill at Pecos and Moeur Roads, have been lobbying for the Pecos Industrial Railway and Track Extension (PIRATE) project for several years.
A representative for CMC Steel told the Mesa Planning and Zoning Board last year that it decided to build a second $300 million mill in Mesa in part because of plans for the railway.
Another immediate beneficiary of the rail line would be Fujifilm, which supplies materials for the semiconductor industry and completed an expansion of its Mesa facilities in March.
Local leaders are also excited about the project and giving political support.
The Maricopa Association of Governments has backed the project, and along with U.S. Representative Greg Stanton, sponsored an application in 2020 for a federal grant to help fund the project.
But Union Pacific has hit some rough patches in its quest for a right-of-way.
The area where it seeks to build has been a hotbed for development, which appears to have complicated land acquisition.
A large parcel of land near Pecos and Sossaman that the railroad would need to cross to reach CMC Steel reached the development phase before Union Pacific secured access, putting the project in jeopardy.
Eventually, Gateway Grand, the massive industrial warehouse project in question, redesigned its site plan so that a railroad could be built along the northside at a future date.
Minutes from a 2020 Economic Development Advisory Board Meeting noted “objections” from a major land owner to early proposals for the alignment.
“Where the rail comes off the Rittenhouse alignment, there is a lot of proposed development,” meeting notes state.
Increasing demand for land in the Pecos corridor and lots of new projects in the pipeline have complicated Union Pacific’s efforts, but the recent land deals by the railroad suggest the project is still on track.
The most recent transaction raises questions about how the project will come together. Vizzda.com reported that four days after buying the Ellsworth and Pecos land, the company sold the same acreage of land in the same area to CMC Steel for $14.5 million, $200,000 less than it paid for it.
Representatives for CMC Steel could not be reached for comment.
