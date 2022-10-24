Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport grabbed headlines this past year when two major aerospace companies – business jet maker Gulfstream and space tourism company Virgin Galactic – announced plans to set up operations there.
Despite current economic uncertainty surrounding inflation and interest rates, airport staff reported last week that those projects are moving ahead rapidly.
In a sign that Gulfstream is finding success recruiting workers in a tight labor market and attracting jet maintenance businesses to Mesa, Gulfstream announced Oct. 17 that it has leased a second hangar at Gateway for its regional maintenance and operations facility
The company is leasing the two hangars while it constructs its own $100 million facility on the airport’s east side.
Gulfstream’s future 225,000-square-foot facility is expected to begin operations sometime next year, but Vice President Joe Rivera told the airport board in May that the company likes “to establish a beachhead to start to hire staff” ahead of the opening of new operations.
Gulfstream’s plans to provide maintenance and service to customers of the jet maker’s high-end, multi-million-dollar aircraft at Gateway.
In the recent press release, it said it has hired and trained more than 80 employees, and the company anticipates growing its Mesa workforce to more than 200 when the larger facility is complete.
The company has consistently praised its partnerships with Arizona State University and Gilbert-Chandler Community College.
“A lot of credit goes to the Chandler-Gilbert Community College” for the company’s decision to locate in Mesa, Rivera said.
“Today, we have a flight safety course going on. They’re teaching specifically our G650 (model jet) course to local students, our local employees, a lot of kids in school. … That’s a win-win for all of us.”
Gateway Airport spokesman Ryan Smith said the Gulfstream expansion wasn’t expected, but the airport is excited to see it.
“It’s proof that Gulfstream is not only exceeding expectations from what they originally thought, but they are finding that they’re able to find success here.”
“It was such a big announcement to have them come here,” Smith added. “We continue to talk to other aerospace and related companies that are looking to locate here because Gulfstream is here. Having them here truly is a magnet for all sorts of aerospace companies.”
Gateway airport also made headlines in July when Virgin Galactic, a space tourism company headed by British billionaire entrepreneur Sir Richard Branson, announced plans to lease three hangars at the airport to assemble “spaceships.”
Virgin plans to use the hangars at Gateway Executive Park near Sossaman and Ray Roads for final assembly of its six-person, rocket-powered ships that carry paying passengers to the edge of space after detaching from a large “mothership.”
When Virgin announced the Mesa deal, the hangars were still under construction, and Smith said the company is working furiously to complete them.
But there has been one speed bump.
Airport Director J. Brian O’Neill said the steel framing of hangar two needed to be taken down and re-erected at significant cost for the company because it needed to be taller to accommodate the twin-engine mothership.
Virgin Galactic will use to that to ferry the finished spaceships to the company’s New Mexico spaceport.
Despite the setback, work is moving forward.
“Now they’re pouring the floor for hangar three, which is about 130,000 square feet, and that’s where they’re going to construct those six spaceships every year,” O’Neill said. “They’re going to attach them to the mothership, and they’re going to fly them to New Mexico for their horizontal launch.”
O’Neill paused after saying “mothership” for the second time in his presentation.
“I tell people in my neighborhood about the ‘mothership,’ and it seems like we don’t have as many visitors at the house as we used to,” O’Neill joked.
“I laugh … but those are the words that they use, so we’re going to have to get used to it as they continue to play a bigger role here at the airport,” he said.
Virgin Galactic has said its goal is to have the Mesa facility fully operational by late 2023.
Smith said he was not surprised Gulfstream and Virgin Galactic were moving full-steam ahead in spite of economic uncertainties.
“These are multigenerational companies,” Smith said. “They go through the ups and the downs of economic cycles. While they face economic pressures just like everyone else does, they’re here for the long haul. Those are the companies you want to have located at your airport.”
