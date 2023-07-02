Two drum corps prepare duel at MCC

Two well-known drum corps are set to take the field at Mesa Community College Riggs Stadium tomorrow night, July 3, as part of the Drum Corps International Tour.
The competitive event, dubbed the “Drums Across the Desert” competition has made frequent stops in Mesa over the past seven years and this time will pit Tempe’s The Academy Drum and Bugle Corps — Arizona’s only drum and bugle corps — against The Blue Devils of Concord, California, which captured the 2022 DCI Championship.
The Blue Devils earned the nickname “marching band on steroids” for their performance loast year.
“It’s at an ultrahigh level of competition,” said Drums Across the Desert Chairman Mike Ripley. “These members practice eight hours a day to perfect an 11-minute show so.”
He predicted that the audience is “going to see the finest of music performance and percussion.”
The performers have an intriguing task as they are both musicians and athletes.
Performers often practice for eight hours a day working on marching in choreographed lines, reciting tunes note for note and developing performance skills that will captivate a crowd,
Ripley said this will be accomplished by creating “Broadway-style choreographed programs of spectacular music, dance, color and precision formations – presented by skilled groups of brass, drums and flags whose members are aged 16-21.”
“It’s like Broadway on a football field,” Ripley said. “There will be a variety of colors, marching formations, dance, and music all put together around a thematic show and it’ll be an exciting evening.”
The theme of the Academy’s show will be “Sol et Luna,” which translates from Greek to “sun and moon.”
“The concept is that the sun and the moon fall in love and they can only be together during an eclipse,” Ripley said. “So, this is going to be about their longing and missing and so on until finally the eclipse when they get to come together.”
To tie it all together, the Academy will perform the music of famous composers and give rock music fans a treat by performing a rendition of Billy Joel’s “And So It Goes.”
Ripley believes that fans will become enamored by the massive sound produced by these young marching musicians.
“There’s nothing like the feel of a great brass line blaring right at you,” said Ripley, who is entering his sixth year as the chairman of the event alongside his wife Lauren. “It’s the same thing with the drums. Drummers are a different breed and when you hear a full drum line, boy, it gets the blood moving.”
Although the goal of the show will be to perform a show that outshines the competition, Ripley says that performers get much more than showmanship from their tenure in the Drum and Bugle Corps.
The experience really gives them growth as musicians and performers, as people,” Ripley said. “They have to learn how to manage themselves on the road and the mission statement of the Academy is producing great people through great performances. And so, I think that statement shows what we do.”
Ripley has noticed this change happens firsthand as well.
“The best thing that I ever heard was from one of the members at the end of the season, he said, ‘You made me do things I never knew I could do,’” Ripley recalled.
Sentiments aside, The Academy and The Blue Devils are focused on the short-term goal of outdoing one another in the competitive music event and eventually doing it again at the 2023 Drum Corps International World Championship at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana.
Drums Across the Desert is part of the 2023 DCI Tour, a series of 56 competitive events taking place this summer across 38 states. It concludes Aug. 12 with the final competition in Indianapolis.
