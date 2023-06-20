In 1985, Maricopa County voters approved a half-cent sales tax to support transportation projects for 20 years, and they renewed it another 20 years in 2004.
Since its original passage, Mesa has received $580 million in so-called Prop 400 funds.
Now the transportation tax faces expiration at the end of 2024, and amid wrangling over what to put on the ballot, the fate of half-cent tax is cloudy and Mesa leaders are nervous about how a lapse of Prop 400 funding would impact the city.
Under a recent $28 billion master transportation plan for the next 20-plus years created by the Maricopa Association of Governments, Mesa would get $1.23 billion for road and freeway enhancements and a streetcar extension linking Tempe and Mesa.
MAG says that 53%, or about $14 billion, of the plan would come from a Prop 400 extension.
Millions more from the half-cent sales tax would flow to Mesa annually for the operation of bus routes and paratransit services throughout the city.
According to Mesa’s Transit Department, all but four bus routes in Mesa are funded with Prop. 400 revenue. Next fiscal year, Mesa transit services will receive $28 million in Prop. 400 revenue for buses, paratransit and RideChoice.
The $15.7 million to operate light rail in Mesa next year comes from local resources, not Prop. 400, according to a budget presentation earlier this year.
“It’s hard to overstate what the impact would be” of losing Prop 400 revenue, Mesa Mayor Giles said.
He worries the loss of transportation funds in 2025 could transform the Phoenix-metro area into a “second-tier” destination for doing business.
“If you look at the level of congestion that we experience in the Phoenix-metro versus other parts of the United States, we are in very good shape,” he said, “and that is because of Prop 400.”
Giles said the traffic in Southern California and Washington, D.C. came to mind as scenarios he’d like Maricopa County to avoid.
The region’s transportation system is “the reason that a lot of people and a lot of jobs are choosing to come to the Phoenix metro,” he continued.
Last week, Giles joined five other local mayors in blasting the legislature for failing to put forward a compromise negotiated between MAG and the legislature. The local leaders promised to pursue “other avenues” to put a renewal before voters if the legislature doesn’t act.
He said these alternate paths could include a ballot measure to change the state law that requires the legislature’s approval to call a vote, which applies only to Maricopa County.
MAG’s 25-year transportation plan includes roughly $1 billion for 21 road projects within Mesa.
These include plans to widen Ellsworth, Signal Butte and Hawes roads, extend Meridian and Crismon, and reconstruct Broadway from Country Club to Mesa Road.
The plan also includes an upgraded interchange at U.S. 60 and the Loop 202 and improvements to the intersection of Southern Avenue and Stapley Drive, currently the most dangerous intersection in Mesa and one of the top 100 most dangerous in the county.
Many of the new roads are slated for southeast Mesa, where recent growth there and in Queen Creek is straining the existing road network.
A tax extension would add a lot of new lanes to Mesa, but Giles said the lost revenue would also hurt existing roads.
“It’s not just extending (State Route) 24 or possibly extending the (Rio Salado East/Dobson) streetcar. It’s making the infrastructure that we have right now maintained and continuing to function,” he said.
City officials say that buses could be hit particularly hard by the loss of Prop. 400, potentially leaving “every bus route in the city … at risk of facing service cuts,” Transit Services Director Jodi Sorrell added.
In a budget presentation earlier this year, city staff said 60% of Mesa’s spending on contracted transit services comes from the half-cent regional tax.
Vice Mayor Francisco Heredia, who serves on the board of Valley Metro, said the sunsetting of Prop. 400 would be a setback for redevelopment and “placemaking” efforts in his West Mesa district.
“The Fiesta Mall redevelopment – transit is going to be an important aspect to how we move people from in and out of there,” Heredia said.
“Whatever comes into the mall, we know that it will be a destination place where we will need the ability to have people … drive there or get transit there.”
Heredia said that one project in his district he would hate to see go away would be the extension of Tempe’s new streetcar system into Mesa.
In current plans, a streetcar would run from Tempe Town Lake along the Rio Salado Parkway to Dobson, then turn south on Dobson to Main Street.
A second phase envisions a streetcar connecting Tempe and Mesa along Southern Avenue. The plan would add travel options to major West Mesa assets like Mesa Community College and Banner Desert Medical Center, which leaders are keen to exploit.
Heredia and Giles both said that the mass transit funding from the half-cent tax was also needed for the region to draw down ozone pollution.
“We’re on the cusp of some pretty serious EPA consequences because of our ozone nonattainment,” Giles said. “The way to avoid those consequences is to embrace transit.”
Axios Phoenix reported earlier this year that if the Valley continues to rise above ozone targets, the EPA would require new manufacturing facilities to offset emissions, which is costly and could make the region less attractive to new businesses
Heredia said he is “disappointed” by the gridlock in the Legislature on the question of a Prop. 400 renewal vote, but he’s optimistic the county will find a way to keep the transportation funds in place.
“I think folks need to realize that it will become harder for us to move around if nothing is done,” on Proposition 400,” he said. “But the hope is that something will be done.”
