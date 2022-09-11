WASHINGTON – While the rest of the nation was posting a record increase in traffic fatalities in the first quarter of 2022, highway deaths in Arizona were falling by nearly a third, according to a recent report.
The report from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said 190 people died on Arizona roads in the first quarter of this year, a 31.4% drop from the 277 who were killed in the first three months of 2021.
That was the fourth-steepest percentage drop in the nation, trailing only the much-smaller states of Rhode Island, North Dakota and Montana. Nationwide, highway fatalities rose by 7% over the first quarter of 2021, from 8,935 to an estimated 9,560, as 29 states saw gains in the number of deaths.
The decrease in Arizona followed several years of a steadily climbing highway death toll.
“I welcome any good news regarding our traffic numbers,” said Alberto Gutier, executive director of the Arizona Governor’s Office of Highway Safety. “I’m very surprised, but very happily surprised.”
In 2021, the number of traffic fatalities rose for a second straight year to their highest levels in 15 years, according to the most recent Arizona Motor Vehicle Crash Facts report published Sept. 7.
The number of those killed in traffic collisions rose from 1,054 in 2020 to 1,180 in 2021, an increase of 12%. The total number of traffic crashes also rose by 22% as people drove an estimated 8.1 billion more miles last year than in 2020.
The ADOT report, a compilation of traffic crash reports provided by law enforcement agencies around the state, reflects reported crash data for all Arizona roadways, including city streets, county roads, reservation roads and state highways.
The 2021 report shows an increase in all categories in terms of number of crashes, injuries and fatalities over 2020 as more people began to travel once again to work, school and other places. A month-by-month breakdown in the crash report shows an overall increase in the number of crashes as the year went on, with October being the peak month for crashes.
Speed was a factor in 30% of all fatalities last year, and impairment was a factor in nearly one-third of all traffic fatalities in 2021. Not wearing seat belts was a factor in almost one quarter of all fatalities. This illustrates that real change must begin in the driver’s seat.
Alcohol-related crashes rose sharply in 2021 with 5,620 crashes, a number not seen since 2009, which had 5,905 crashes. The number of alcohol-related fatalities also saw a slight rise with 243 deaths in 2021 compared to 228 in 2020 – a 6.5% increase reversing recent downward trends in alcohol-related fatalities between 2017 and 2020.
Bicycle-related fatalities also increased considerably with 45 fatalities in 2021, a 41% increase over the 32 deaths in 2020. Bicycle-related fatalities have risen each year since 2018.
Experts said the increase in deaths nationally could be the result of having more people on the roads post-pandemic, combined with higher speeds and more distracted and reckless drivers.
“The trend overall in the country is very concerning, and has been going on for a while,” said Russ Rader, senior vice president of communications at the Insurance Institute of Highway Safety.
“State by state numbers may jump around, but nationally the trend is unfortunately an increase and a rather sharp increase,” Rader said.
Gutier agrees that speeding, reckless driving and impaired driving are among the factors that have driven up deaths in Arizona.
“When you combine all of these factors, it’s a deadly combination,” he said.
But he thinks the return to normal traffic flows might be the reason Arizona numbers have decreased so far: With more people on the road commuting to work and school, he said, drivers may be taking fewer chances.
The first-quarter improvements have continued through 2022, according to the most recent numbers from Gutier’s office. It reported 398 traffic fatalities – including car, pedestrian and bike deaths – through July, compared to 700 through the same period in 2021.
But with Labor Day travel approaching, AAA expects more people on the road – and more challenges for drivers.
“Be prepared,” said John Treanor, the AAA spokesperson for Western states. “You may not have dealt with high-traffic situations. Your car may not have been on long road trips. Have a plan.”
Highway deaths nationally in the first quarter were the highest since 2002, according to the report. NHTSA Administrator Steven Cliff said that while those numbers are “moving in the wrong direction,” the recently passed Bipartisan Infrastructure Law should help change the direction.
The U.S. Department of Transportation said Arizona can expect to get approximately $5.3 billion over five years in federal highway formula funding for highways and bridges under that bill.
Gutier hopes traffic fatalities continue to trend downward for the rest of the year.
“We’re great. We’re a really great state,” he said. “Arizona is doing the best they can in traffic enforcement.”
