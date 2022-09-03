Visit Mesa is housed in a new location, and in keeping with the times, is offering new digital resources for visitors.
They include digital kiosks, incentive programs and accessibility aids.
At its new address at 1 N. McDonald, the organization is outfitted with two interactive kiosks to enable wayfinding for tourists and locals.
“If you have visiting family or friends, this is now where you can get your tourism information,” said Michelle Streeter, spokeswoman for Visit Mesa.
The rental lease expired at the earlier location, which had been the home of Visit Mesa since the 1980s. The new location is closer to Main Street, within the museum footprint of Downtown Mesa and steps from the Arizona Museum of Natural History.
For outdoors enthusiasts, Mesa offers a quick getaway to three lakes and two rivers, the majestic Tonto National Forest, other parks, hiking trails in the Sonoran Desert and biking trails in the city.
For culture and history lovers, offerings abound at the world-class Mesa Arts Center and the museums of Downtown Mesa.
Looking for a cold beer? A place to play golf? How about a museum specializing in flying warbirds?
To get information on any of these and other attractions that Mesa offers, head to the downstairs lobby of 1 N. MacDonald.
The kiosks are easy-to-use and operates similarly to an app in a smart phone screen, only they are larger. Information that a visitor may require is available literally at his or her fingertips.
To zoom from one display to another, visitors may navigate with their fingers and find maps, transit information, hotel accommodation and other resources as well as explore options for dining, attractions, things-to-do, and similar other entertainment.
“You can push so much information directly to your mobile device,” said Streeter, referring to the ease with which information may be saved in a personal device.
In the lobby, there are tourism brochures to pick up as well. If visitors need more help, they may access the staff upstairs from the kiosk. If out-of-state visitors require printed material, fulfillment services are available.
Due to the pandemic shutdown during the last two years and the hot summer months of this year, Visit Mesa hasn’t received its usual slate of visitors seeking services, Streeter said.
But that is about to change in the fall, when travel to Arizona becomes more desirable with temperatures climbing down.
Along with expecting more visitors to its facility, Visit Mesa has also launched some new initiatives pertaining to accessibility travel.
In 2019, Mesa became the first city in the world to be autism certified, an effort spearheaded by Visit Mesa. This was followed by hospitality businesses and community organizations earning the certification and having specialized training for front-facing staff.
Since then, many businesses offer tailored experiences for individuals with autism and their families.
“Not just visitors and children, teens and adults on the spectrum, now we are widening the scope to really become a more inclusive destination for travelers with disabilities,” Streeter said.
Those on the autism spectrum may participate in a free incentive program called the Live Life Limitless Passport.
The digital passport enables visitors to explore businesses—hotels, restaurants and attractions—that have committed to welcoming travelers on the spectrum.
Families may access the passport on a smart phone, delivered via text and email, and check-in whenever a location is accessed. When visitors check in at five of those locations, they will earn a complementary jigsaw puzzle that can be picked up from the Visit Mesa office.
“Our hope is that this passport is the catalyst to creating wonderful memories for these families,” said Alison Brooks, Director of Destination Experience and Advocacy.
Visit Mesa also launched AIRA, a phone app featuring accessibility technology that serves people who are visually impaired or have low vision. It’s available also at Starbucks and Target locations.
With AIRA, a human agent gets access to your camera and acts as your eyes and offers interpretation of the surroundings in real-time.
To make the city more attractive to travelers with disabilities, Visit Mesa has also adopted the Hidden Disabilities Sunflower program developed in the United Kingdom.
When wearing complimentary lanyards and bracelets that feature sunflowers, they serve as a visual cue to trained visitor industry staff throughout Mesa. Staffers will be able to recognize if that traveler, or companion, would like additional support during their visit.
Along with the sunflower program, Visit Mesa has also launched itineraries that offer 360-degree videos that people may watch in advance that show the accessibility of a location.
“That’s really important because people who have disabilities don’t want to be surprised,” Streeter said. “There’s a lot of extra planning and variables that they need, there’s a lot of extra touches that they need to make sure that their experience is going to be seamless.
“What we have done from a visitor’s standpoint is try to bring some of these new technologies and new abilities forward so they know that they have choices when selecting a destination and they might be more inclined to come to Mesa,” she added.
Details: visitmesa.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.