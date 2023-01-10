The Tonto National Forest is addressing parking issues on the public lands just north of Mesa and boosting the city’s credentials as a mountain biking destination with the recent approval of new parking lots to serve the Hawes Trail System.
District Ranger Matthew Lane last month gave final approval to a 150- to 200-car parking lot with a connecting trail on the west side of Usery Pass Road north of Usery Pass Regional Park.
A major aim of the project is to reduce the number of cars parked on the shoulders of Usery Pass Road, reducing congestion and enhancing safety for those accessing the 55-mile system of trails between Bush Highway and Usery Pass.
It’s the second lot approved by Tonto National Forest inside the Hawes trail system, which has become a mecca for mountain bikers since the national forest completed a master trail plan in 2020 in partnership with the nonprofit Hawes Trails Alliance.
The other approved lot, called Red Mountain, is planned farther north on Usery Pass and will hold about 75 to 100 cars.
Both still await groundbreaking as the Hawes Trail Alliance, which maintains the trails under an agreement with Tonto NF, works on final designs.
Alliance board member Grant Taylor said the two new parking lots will add needed infrastructure to the area’s world-class trails, which feature pristine Sonoran scenery and paths catering to various skill levels.
The Hawes system began as a web of unauthorized social trails beat out over the years by local bikers and hikers. A master plan approved in 2020 adopted some of those social trails into an official system and planned an additional 30 miles of new trails.
Taylor said HTA’s crews built the new trails much faster than the national forest expected and led usage to increase “exponentially” while available parking remained static.
When HTA proposed another 30 miles of trails, the national forest told the group “before you jump into that, we really need to get this parking figured out,” Taylor recalled.
“We totally agree,” he said.
The project could be a significant development for Mesa in years to come because outdoor recreation is a key part of the identity the city is a forging and public land access is a centerpiece of Visit Mesa’s campaigns to attract visitors to the area.
“Trailheads and canal paths are one of our strengths,” Mayor John Giles told city staff during a September study session.
Taylor said local leaders and companies recognize the value of the trails and have been eager to lend support so far.
“They know the benefit to not only the livability (of the city) but to attract employees in that area and for employment purposes,” he said.
Under the terms of alliance’s agreement with the national forest, the group is responsible for the costs associated with the trail system’s development, and local companies have helped it raise hundreds of thousands of dollars to build trails and improvements like the future parking lots.
Hundreds of passionate trail users have also donated time and money to build and maintain the system.
While popular with mountain bikers, Hawes’ non-motorized trails are also used by hikers and horseback riders.
The new parking lots could also benefit the off-highway vehicle community by relieving parking congestion at the western entrance to the Bull Dog OHV area, a 20-mile road system in the forest open to motorized vehicles.
Currently, non-motorized trail users park in the OHV lot on busy days to access the Hawes trails to the west.
Giles noted the need for trailhead parking in this part of the national forest in the September study session.
“If you drive out to that part of Mesa on any weekend, it’s not safe,” he said, “You’ll go for a mile (and) there’s trucks with people pulling their mountain bikes out, and at some point, it’s just not safe.”
Tonto National Forest is outside Mesa’s jurisdiction, but Giles was interested in exploring partnerships with authorities to enhance recreation access in the area.
The planned Hawes parking lot will be set back from the road, accessed from Usery Pass via a two-lane dirt road on the west side of the highway.
A new trail, Bob Gnarly Trail, will connect the parking lot to the Hawes trail network.
“One of the volunteers came up with that name,” Taylor said. “The Forest Service kind of lets us name a lot of these trails.”
The alliance board is currently deliberating whether to keep the parking lot’s amenities basic and leave it as a non-fee area or request it become a fee-area where a Tonto Pass is required.
If it became a fee area, Taylor said, the forest service would shoulder a lot of the costs of putting in bathrooms, asphalt, tables and other amenities similar to the recreation areas along the Lower Salt River.
