For the first time since 2019 East Valley kids will get a chance to experience a day of snow.
On Saturday, Dec. 10, Mesa Riverview open-air shopping center will host its Super Snowy Saturday holiday event. From noon to 3 p.m., kids 12 under will get a chance play in 20 tons of snow – no matter what the temperature.
“This is just an opportunity for them to have some snow play,” said Stephanie Heick, a spokeswoman for the western region of Kimco Realty, affiliate owner of Mesa Riverview.
Heick said the event has been “well attended” in the years before the pandemic.
“Last year, we changed it a little bit with snowman making,” Heick said. “But this year, we’re bringing back the full snow experience.”
This year’s event will take place in the area between The Brass Tap and the plaza near Cinemark with adjacent parking lot areas blocked off for the kids.
Merry Hay Wagon Rides with Santa in the parking lot near the event. Guests can also visit with Mrs. Claus and a number of her winter friends, including a Snow Queen, an Ice Princess, and a Snowball Ball Walker, all with a holiday soundtrack with of a live DJ.
To save the memories, families can visit the photo booth inside a vintage Airstream trailer.
The first 200 children to attend will receive a $5 Cinemark gift card while supplies last.
While the event is free and open to the public and no pre-registration required, attendees are encouraged to bring a new, unwrapped toy for the Mesa Fire Department’s Holiday Toy Drive.
Since 2015, the shopping center has hosted the event, but the pandemic canceled the 2020 event and brought a scaled down version in 2021.
Along with the holiday festivities, organizers will pass out fliers to guests with 13 different money-saving offers.
Heick said she hopes families will make a day of the holiday festivities combined with holiday shopping.
“So that will be also passed out to the guests and we’re hoping that people will make a day of it,” Heick said.
The most recent snow of significance in areas below 2,000 feet, came on Dec. 6, 1998, when Sky Harbor International Airport recorded 0.22 inches of precipitation “but only a trace of snow,” according to the National Weather Service.
