Arizona’s Super Bowl Host Committee and scores of volunteers gathered at the Historic Mesa Cemetery last weekend to plant trees as part of a state-wide tree-planting effort ahead of Super Bowl LVII in State Farm Stadium in Glendale Feb. 12.
The Host Committee recently held tree plantings in Flagstaff and was headed next to Tucson, but Mesa’s Super Bowl greening project stands out for being the only planting event this year in a cemetery.
Many volunteers said the location made the sustainability effort even more significant as families sought out planting spots as close as possible to the resting places of grandparents, spouses and other loved ones who have been laid to rest in the cemetery during its 130-year history.
Amber Jackson had just planted a cypress tree with her four kids not far from the resting place of her husband Tim Jackson, who died in June after a year-and-a-half battle with glioblastoma, the aggressive form of brain cancer that took the lives of Senators John McCain and Ted Kennedy, as well as Phoenix Suns’ legend Paul Westphal.
“It helps me feel connected to him to keep it beautiful, and teach the kids to take care” of the cemetery, Amber Jackson said.
The tree-planting was supported by a $4,000 grant from the National Football League’s NFL Green program, which the city put toward the installation of 65 young Italian cypress trees in the cemetery on Center Street across from Hohokam Stadium.
The league created NFL Green in 1993 to mitigate the environmental impacts of major NFL events on host cities, including the Super Bowl, Pro Bowl and NFL Draft.
Arizona Host Committee President and CEO Jay Perry told the volunteers that “we as a host committee want to make sure that we leave a lasting legacy in Arizona long after the game is played.”
City of Mesa officials said the trees purchased with the NFL grant are needed because hundreds of mature trees have been lost to monsoon storms in recent years.
Just this summer, 80 cypress trees toppled from storm gusts, adding to a total of about 400 lost in recent years to monsoons.
At 90 or more years old, the tall cypress trees are becoming more susceptible to wind damage.
“Trees have a life cycle, and they’re starting to age out,” Mesa Parks Director Andrea Moore said of the cypress trees, which were originally planted in the early 1930s.
Moore said the cemetery is replacing the downed cypress trees with the same species “to respect the plant palate that was set up years ago.”
Cypress trees are native to the Mediterranean and are drought tolerant once they are established.
There are several tree species in the cemetery, including olive trees over 100 years old in the earliest sections, but cypress trees play a major part in the surroundings, bringing a deep green to the space, and creating a connection between earth and sky.
During the NFL Green event, birds flittered among the column-like trees, taking advantage of the old trees’ height and dense evergreen foliage.
Councilman Mark Freeman – whose parents, grandparents and great grandparents are buried in the cemetery – reflected on the significance of the trees.
“I think our planners knew when they planted these trees that cypress and olive trees would live for years, and if you think about it, olive trees in Israel and other places, they’re over 2,000 years old, and I think the significance of that, and having trees here so you can find peace and solace and shade when you come and visit the cemetery, it’s just so important,” Freeman said.
Corporate partners of Arizona’s Host Committee joined Perry, city officials and community volunteers in easing the trees out of their plastic containers and into pre-dug holes, where officials hope they will grow into giants over the decades like their predecessors.
“I want you to know today that the trees you plant, you can come back and see in 60, 70, 90 years from now, if you live that long – I won’t,” Freeman said.
Thanks to the turnout, the actual planting of trees along two of the cemetery’s internal roadways was done in about 30 minutes, in a part of the cemetery particularly hard hit by tree loss during recent monsoon storms.
“I just want to be able to do something to help people whether they’re living or not,” said Kristina Medina, who is studying biology at Arizona State University. She and her daughter had just finished creating a small berm of dirt around the base of a 4-foot cypress.
“I think it’s a wonderful thing,” Medina added.
Joe and Alison Jensen helped plant a tree and also have relatives in the cemetery.
“I’ve been coming here since I was a kid,” Joe Jensen said. “This is a really great cemetery.”
The recent tree planting is part of a larger effort by the city to increase its number of trees, which help to combat the heat island effect and make streets safer and more enjoyable with shade.
In public surveys as part of the city’s Climate Action Plan, tree planting ranked high for Mesa residents among climate change mitigation strategies.
In remarks for the planting, Mayor John Giles teased a “million tree project” that the city is close to launching, but further details were not available.
Currently, Mesa offers water customers who convert grass on their properties to drought-tolerant landscape a $500 rebate on their water bill, and the city offers an extra $50 for planting a drought-tolerant tree in the new landscaping, or $75 for two trees.
“We’re trying to add more trees into the parks system,” Moore added. She added that the city is also interested in creating “cool routes,” or places where shade covers the walk or bike ride between homes and parks.
Even if the parks are shady, people are hesitant to leave home is they face a hot journey across exposed pavement.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.