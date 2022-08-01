There has never been a better time to be in the marching band at Mesa Mountain View High School. Or the choir, or drama, dance, music, or anything else considered Performing Arts, for that matter.
The most prominent visible feature of the two-year, $50-million modernization project is a brand-new building at the front of campus that will house Mountain View’s Fine Arts programs. It’s designed to let students’ imaginations flourish, fuel dreams to come alive and for aspirations to become realities for the arts-inclined.
Most Mountain View students will get their first look at the renovated campus Wednesday, Aug. 3, as the 2022-23 school year begins for all Mesa Public Schools students.
The “light box,” as it’s known, will be the focal point of the project that is nearing completion at Mountain View on the corner of Brown and Lindsey roads. It will illuminate the entire area surrounding it on the front of campus.
“It will have a two-story ceiling which will allow them to have different types of acoustics and grandeur in that space,” said Vicente Teran, project manager with Chaase building team, which is doing the work.
“Two sides of the box itself are all glass. So, there will be a lot of pizazz in that area. It will be a really fun space and it will be a big focal point for that performing arts facility.”
It will be big, bright and visible, especially at night.
The $50 million bond-funded project also features major improvements to athletic facilities, including the replacement of the chronically thirsty natural grass football field with an artificial surface, a new football practice field, improvements to the tennis courts, the baseball fields and even the addition of sand volleyball courts.
The expansion is the result of an influx of an entire grade of students. Built in 1970 and Mesa’s third oldest high school, Mountain View used to house just grades 10-12 but then moved the 9th graders over from Stapley Junior High and the student population got a lot bigger overnight. The campus now bustles with close to 3,500 students.
“We’re adding practice rooms and choir rooms and all that kind of stuff because we just didn’t have enough of it,” said Assistant Superintendent Scott Thompson. “The school just wasn’t built for that many kids originally.
“We were doing all right on classrooms, but they didn’t have all the other space for kids that they needed– like more athletic space. More Fine Arts space.”
And more unstructured, collaborative space, according to the students, who had input into the modernization project, as did the community and city officials.
“Kids don’t just sit in classrooms anymore,” Thompson said. “Just like we don’t sit in our office all day. The idea here is that kids have collaborative space to work in. It’s also space that they can inhabit during lunch or whatever.
“They said ‘it’s a large campus. I don’t know everybody and it’s hard to know everybody, but I would feel safer if I knew more people on campus.’ That was surprising but really kind of cool to hear that from them,” he said.
The enhanced space also highlights flexible learning environments which have modernized and upgraded traditional classroom areas, especially when it came to science labs and learning space. Those were completely reimagined and reconstructed with more student collaboration in mind.
“Think of it like a super lab in the middle with all of the stuff they could use and the classes could flow into and out of that space rather than trying to replicate in every classroom what you need. You can create a bigger classroom with more stuff and the classrooms can kind of move in and out of it with large garage doors that they can open up,” Thompson said.
The modernization makeover of the classroom space, the light box, more collaborative areas and additional ways for kids to interact with their school work and their peers, as well as a safer, more modern environment to learn in, were all designed with an eye toward lifetime learning. Not just getting through high school.
“The aim is to elevate learning to life,” Mountain View Principal Mike Oliver said. “We can give real life learning experiences to kids so they will never again ask the question ‘why do I need to know this stuff and where does it plug into anything outside of school?’”
Beyond collaborative learning spaces, sports facilities and high-profile buildings like the light box, the project takes a big step toward modernizing security.
In response to the increase in school shootings and other security breaches across the country, fences surround the campus now. There is enhanced video surveillance.
And construction crews are improving security in the completely revamped administrative areas for secretaries and other staff in the lobby, where visitors must check in.
“This is a large school,” Thompson said. “There are lot of people coming and going and we are trying to capture all of that traffic here so that people check in and we know who is on campus.”
They are also installing bulletproof film on all of the schools’ glass as well as a blue strobe-light lockdown notification system that will notify students and staff across the campus who may not be able to hear verbal warnings that the school is going into lockdown.
“If you’re out on the athletic fields, for example,” Thompson said, “and the school is going into lockdown, we would hear all the time coaches say ‘I don’t know you’re in lockdown because I am out here with the kids and can’t hear the announcements.’”
On the less high-profile but equally important side of the ledger, the project also makes major improvements to Mountain View’s long outdated infrastructure, such as fire safety and air conditioning systems.
“The underwear work,” Thompson calls it. Not visible, but very important. “It’s a 40-year old campus.”
“There is a whole new 12” fire line main which is going to be able to feed the surrounding campus and future project phases that come,” Teran said.
“We are doing a lot of visual things that were actually tangible that you can put your hands on, but a good bit of it too was the infrastructure just to bring it up to modern times, like light safety features, fire sprinklers, fire alarms, all those different critical improvements that sometimes get overlooked.
“The air quality, the efficiency that is coming in now is going to be up to the mechanical times, which is huge for saving on energy bills but also making sure that there is good air quality and airflow. It’s just a properly designed system.”
A new, water-cooled central plant will cool the 160,000 square feet of modernized space in the 2-story central administration building, which will now be equipped for future expansion, too.
“We get to have some of the newer aesthetics that you would expect in a 21st century learning environment,” Teran said.
Or, if you prefer the way Joseph Valdez, communications director for Mesa Public Schools puts it, “Hopefully the days of the portable trailers like when I was in elementary school are behind us. Those really were not conducive to a good learning environment.”
There is a “partner renovation” going on at Mesa High with the same $50 million price tag and same two-year timeline. Most prominently, they have moved their front office to a more central location at the front of the property, deemed more secure by today’s safety standards.
Both renovations, according to Mesa Public Schools Superintendent Andi Fourlis, were conceived to enhance the sense of “belonging” for students.
“Our top priorities during the summer focused on enhancing our teaching and learning programs, and ensuring that the physical, social and emotional well-being of students are met when they return back to school,” she writes in her welcome message to MPS families.
Less high profile but equally as important Fourlis writes, is a focus on new mathematics and Language Arts curricula and academic assessment criteria.
“Additionally, campus technology upgrades, school modernization and collaborative spaces for learning are just a few of the new elements that will be seen throughout our district to improve our learning environment,” Fourlis writes.
“Likewise, we have taken a thoughtful approach to improving our school safety and security protocols. Our school and department leaders, in partnership with the Mesa Police Department, spent the summer reviewing these protocols as part of our ongoing efforts to enhance security for our students and staff.
