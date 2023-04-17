The sprawling Mesa sports facility formerly known as Bell Bank Park ran into more turbulence last week that will force the removal of a lot of signs after both Bell Bank and Legacy Sports USA exited the facility.
The week started off with a bang with park sponsor Bell Bank announcing it was terminating a 10-year naming rights deal with the 320-acre park, which opened in January 2022, citing “various defaults” on the agreement and “public reports of financial concern at the facility.”
After Bell Bank’s announcement, park owner Legacy Cares said the park will be known as “Legacy Park: Arizona’s Premiere Sports & Entertainment Complex” until a new sponsor is found.
Bell Bank’s release suggested the bank was concerned about reputational damage from being associated with a money-losing facility that has missed scheduled loan payments since August and is in foreclosure litigation with contractors who allege that Legacy Cares owes them $30 million in unpaid bills.
Bell Bank stated in the release it had “no control or influence over the operations, budget or management of the facility, nor did it make any debt or equity investment in the facility.”
Uncoupling the bank’s name from the facility will probably not be cheap. In just one example, “Bell Bank” is written in 50-foot letters on the roof of its indoor facilities.
Larger tremors shook the park the next day: Legacy Cares reported in a public filing that it had fired park operator Legacy Sports USA and placed the facility under new management.
It also reported hiring financial firm Miller Buckfire to “investigate options” for the park’s future, including “a potential sale of the Borrower’s interest in the park.”
The Wall Street Journal, citing unnamed people familiar with the matter, reported that the options under consideration include filing for bankruptcy.
Legacy Cares is a nonprofit formed in 2018 that borrowed $284 million using the tax-incentivized municipal bond market in 2020 and 2021 to fund construction of the park.
The Arizona Industrial Development Authority served as a pass-through entity for the transactions.
For-profit Legacy Sports USA – run by Randy Miller and sons Chad and Brett, who were instrumental in conceiving the park and getting it built – entered into a management agreement with the nonprofit to run the park.
Legacy Cares said in filings last week that it has terminated its agreement with Legacy Sports and entered a new agreement with Elite Sports Group LLC.
The company was formed in February but little information is available in state records.
The rapid changes at the park are worrying some employees on the ground.
On April 8, Legacy Park General Manager Ron Koohbanani messaged employees: “Please be advised that your previously scheduled shifts at Bell Bank Park under OVG have been canceled.”
OVG is an acronym for Oak View Group, a national sports and entertainment company hired by Legacy Sports to help manage the park.
“Please understand that OVG is not responsible for your wages starting Sunday (April 9). More information to follow,” wrote Koohbanani, who has only been at the helm four months.
Employees were in suspense for three days about whether they still had a job and who would be paying them.
They included Jeff Herman, a prep cook at the park’s G.O.A.T. restaurant.
“If we don’t get a schedule tomorrow, I’ll just show up Thursday and see what happens,” Herman said early last week.
On Tuesday, Herman learned he has a job with the new management company, but “they are only keeping certain employees onboard,” he said.
Legacy Cares President Doug Moss said in a statement to the Tribune that day-to-day operations will not be affected by the management change, nor will there be an interruption in payroll.
“No immediate job cuts are anticipated because of the management change,” he said.
Moss said of the management change that Elite Sports “is better situated to manage this amazing facility” than Legacy Sports.
There had been signs of a rift forming between Legacy Cares and Legacy Sports recently.
A January status report issued by an attorney in the contractors’ liens case stated, “The senior bondholders … are expected to require management changes to improve the performance of the complex.”
In February, Legacy Cares said in a public filing that its board of directors had rejected Legacy Sports’ proposed 2023 budget.
Herman, 69, said he is semi-retired and is mostly concerned about how the upheaval could impact his coworkers.
“If I leave, I’m going to retire permanently,” he said. “These kids, they have to leave and go somewhere else. … They have rent, they have children to support. They’re in a lot worse position than I am.”
Herman began working at the park with a former manager, who became the chef at G.O.A.T, but “after five months he got disgusted and left.”
Many of his coworkers also followed managers to the park, and Herman lamented that some of them left good-paying restaurant jobs to be at Legacy Park.
The setbacks have been piling on Legacy Cares in recent months.
After reporting in October that the park wasn’t generating enough revenue to cover its loan payments, Legacy Cares pinned its hopes on refinancing its debt with $400 million in new bonds.
Both its bondholders and its landlord Pacific Proving LLC – Legacy Cares doesn’t own the land it’s built on – agreed to forbear on exercising their rights under a default in order to give Legacy time to refinance.
That effort ended in late February when the park’s bondholder group rejected the terms of a refinancing plan offered by investment bank Loop Capital.
Meanwhile, unpaid contractors who worked on the park have been proceeding with foreclosure.
In a worst-case scenario for Legacy Cares and the landowner Pacific Proving LLC, that process could result in the county sheriff auctioning the property to the highest bidder to raise money to pay off the contractors’ liens.
Additional creditors have stepped forward, too.
An arbiter found Legacy Cares owed Icing Investments $2.4 million for unpaid consulting fees and damages. Field Turf USA initiated arbitration over a claim it is owed $5 million.
In March, Insight Investments filed a suit alleging that Legacy Cares has failed to pay rent for leased scoreboards, screens, lights and speakers and the company is due the full $16 million value of the equipment immediately.
Teams are continuing to pack the facility on the weekends, but negative reviews are starting to pile up online.
People are complaining about unstocked bathroom supplies and long waits to get in and out of the parking lot after games.
Herman said the restaurant has changed service frequently in the year since it’s been open.
“When I first started out there, it was (open) seven days a week, like 11 a.m. till midnight, and we had over 60 items on the menu,” he said. “Now it’s two-and-a-half days a week and we have like 12 items on the menu.”
“The public has no idea what to expect when they go up there because it’s something different every week,” he added.
Over the long-term, brighter days could be ahead.
The Legacy Gateway Hotels project just north of Williams Field Road is up for final approval by Mesa City Council on May 1. This three-hotel, 365-room complex will sit across the street from the park, and it could help alleviate traffic and parking issues at the complex.
Moss projected confidence in a statement.
“Many millions of people have visited Legacy Park in its first year and will continue to enjoy Arizona’s premier sports and entertainment complex for many years to come,” he wrote.
“For months we have been working on new plans to enhance operations and bring revenues in line with expenses. Professionals have been hired to help us with this process as we look at all options for the park’s best possible future, which it will have.”
Under current conditions, time is running out for Legacy Cares to turn the park around.
