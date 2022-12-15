Once a baggage handler for Southwest Airlines, a local commercial pilot now runs an event that teaches kids to fly high with aviation and aeronautics – and their dreams.
The third annual Taking Flight will take off at the East Valley Institute of Technology Power Road Campus located at 6625 South Power Road, on Saturday, Dec. 17 from noon to 6 p.m.
The event is designed to engage people of all ages about careers in aviation, aeronautics, aerospace, engineering, robotics, unmanned aerial vehicles, rocketry, and many more science, technology, engineering and math-related fields.
STEM+C will sponsor the event and founder Paul Kaup said the event isn’t just for the handful science-minded kids a teacher has in their classroom.
Kaup said it’s a day meant to give kids who’ve never gotten their hand on the controls of an remote-controlled airplane or seen a model rocket up-close.
“This event is not just for those kids it’s also for the other 30 students in your class,” Kaup said.” Because how do you know what you want to do if you’ve never been exposed to it, right?”
Participants will have the opportunity to interact with career experts in many different technical fields with many hands-on learning opportunities for kids, like learning to fly an RC airplane, a quad copter, and learning to drive an RC car or truck, as well as quadcopters drone racing.
The event will also feature a robotics competition, number of different flight simulators, a chance to watch the 3D helicopter or fixed-wing demonstration flight or program an autonomous UAVs for a flight.
Above all, it’s a chance for students to have fun and learn about flight.
Some of the participants include University of North Dakota Aerospace, Arizona State University Aviation, Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport, Boeing Company, Honeywell, Embry Riddle Aeronautical University.
Kaup moved from Chicago to Arizona in 1992 to attend Arizona State University and started as a baggage handler for Southwest Airlines.
In 1995, he graduated from ASU with a bachelor’s in aviation management and three years later, started his career as a pilot for a small airline company in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
After becoming a pilot with Southwest in 2004, and while living in Spring Grove, Illinois in 2009, Kaup took part in Southwest’s “Adopt a Pilot” program that assigns pilots to a fifth-grade class to show students the life of a pilot.
That inspired Kaup to start STEM+C in 2010, a hands-on learning experience for students interested in aviation, aeronautics, aerospace, robotics, and software.
The program also serves as a community resource of knowledge and experience to provide the best tools and modern technologies so that the students are using industry approved tools, equipment and technologies while learning.
“We want to modernize the approach to learning and get back to understanding that trial and error are an important part of the learning process,” according to their website.
Kaup moved back to Arizona in 2016 and started the first Taking Flight event three years later, drawing approximately 300 people from the community to the two-day event.
Despite the pandemic, interest has continued to soar since 2019 with the second event in April bringing in around 600 people to a one-day event.
With the minimal exposure to aerospace and aeronautics in schools, Kaup said it makes it important to expose kids to these fields and help dispel rumors about how to takeoff in STEM fields.
Kaup said students may not have considered a career in STEM because they don’t consider themselves smart enough or good enough, but that mindset changes after a day at the event.
“They have this preconceived notion in their head about why they are not interested,” Kaup said. “The feedback from the parent is ‘I wasn’t sure if my kid was going to like your rocketry program, but you hooked them on day one.’”
Kaup said aviation, aeronautics and aerospace have “very minimal exposure” in the school systems and invites teachers to the experience and return to their classrooms with a wider breadth of knowledge about those fields.
“They now get a better understanding of that world of aviation, aeronautics and aerospace,” Kaup said. “And now the hope is they can take that back to their classroom and expand in the classroom on what they saw and did at our events.”
