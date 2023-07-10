State trying to sell ‘border wall’ containers

So did you ever want your very own shipping container?
You will soon get the chance, courtesy of former Gov. Doug Ducey’s now abandoned vision to build a wall out of them along the state’s southern border.
But you won’t get your pick of color and you have to arrange to have it shipped.
The state, which is selling them, warns the containers aren’t in the greatest shape.
And you’ll have to wait your turn until after government agencies and nonprofits get first crack at them, likely Oct. 1.
Still, there should be plenty left of the approximately 2,200 shipping containers that Ducey had the state purchase so he could erect miles of double-high containers to fill the gaps left in the border fence that was started by former President Trump.
And the asking price is less than the state paid to buy them in the first place last year, even without considering the $100 million in taxpayer funds spent to erect them.
As it turns out, that wasn’t the end of the funding. Ducey was forced to agree to remove the containers – at the cost of another $76 million to taxpayers – after the federal government sued the state for trespassing on federal property.
Now the state is stuck with all of these containers that are gathering dust on the grounds of the state prison in Tucson.
The state hopes to recoup some of those expenses and finally put the issue to rest.
It started with the promise by Trump to build a “big, beautiful wall’’ between the United States and Mexico.
By the time he left office at the end of 2020 there still were gaps. And on his first day in office, his successor called an immediate halt to further construction, leaving several open areas that had been part of the plan.
Last July the U.S. Department of Homeland Security announced it has authorized Customs and Border Protection to seal some of the openings, including a 3,820-foot gap near Yuma.
That didn’t stop Ducey from just weeks later issuing an executive order directing that those gaps be filled with a line of 130 shipping containers, stacked two high, at state expense.
Months later Ducey announced a separate and more extensive contract to fill a 10-mile gap along the border south of Sierra Vista, in the Coronado National Forest and gave a no-bid contract to AshBritt Management & Logistics.
All that came to a halt when Ducey, after being sued by the federal government for trespass, agreed just days before he left office in December to remove the containers. And the state agreed to pay AshBritt even more money to undo what it had just put up.
The containers range in age from 10 to 20 years. The most expensive the state is offering is 40 feet long, 8 feet feet wide and 8.6 feet tall. It’s listed as Grade C which means the exterior will have “extensive corrosion with a multitude of dents,’’ may have prior repairs or patches, with an interior with markings, scratches and corrosion.
That will set you back $2,000 and others range from $500 to $1,500.
The state Department of Administration says the containers can be “repurposed’’ for housing, offices, classrooms or other occupancy.
But, depending on where they are put and how they are used, there are a host of other hurdles, like oversight from local officials and zoning.
And any plans to take the containers to a facility to be converted to housing for placement offsite, requires that facility to be licensed and certified by the Arizona Department of Housing.
Megan Rose, spokeswoman for the Department of Administration, said virtually all of the approximately 100 that already have been snatched up have been bought by other state agencies that want them for storage.
If the state gets rid of all the containers, it will be at a loss.
The Department of Emergency and Military Affairs, which made the purchase, doesn’t have a breakdown of what each container cost. But the total price tag was more than $13.8 million.
Even assuming all the containers being offered for sale are 40-foot Grade C, that would put the maximum recouped at just $4.2 million. And the final figure is likely to be less, given there are less expensive Grade D containers and smaller ones.
Dan Scarpinato, who was Ducey’s chief of staff when the state paid to buy the containers, said his former boss “stands by the project.’’
“Arizona has been hard hit by the border crisis, and the Biden administration has ignored it even as it has gotten worse and worse,’’ Scarpinato told Capitol Media Services.
He also noted they resulted in a commitment by Washington to start closing gaps in the existing wall.
“This effort was never meant to be a permanent solution,’’ Scarpinato said. “But it did result in getting the administration’s attention when almost nothing else would.’’
Hobbs press aide Christian Slater had a different take.
“It was a political stunt and a waste of taxpayer dollars,’’ he said.
