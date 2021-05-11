Arizona is behind the U.S. average.
Maricopa County is behind the state average.
And Mesa is behind the county average.
With much of the city seeming reluctant to get COVID-19 vaccinations, Arizona Department of Health Services held a COVID-19 vaccine telephone town hall “for those living in areas of Mesa identified for highly targeted outreach on COVID-19 vaccinations.”
On May 5, AZDHS Director Dr. Cara Christ took questions from callers and gave a pep talk “to encourage every Arizonan to be vaccinated.”
The event was open to phone calls from Mesa City Council districts 3 and 5.
According to Steve Elliot, an AZDHS spokesman, “More than 3,300 people participated in the call. These are people who received the automated invitation call and stayed on the line. There was an automated call the day before inviting people to accept the call the next day.”
Several callers had a similar question: How safe are the vaccines?
“Arizona is now vaccinating all individuals age 16 and over … This vaccine is safe and effective,” she stressed, noting manufacturers were required to show their vaccines are safe.
“With any medication or vaccine, there’s always the possibility of side effects … they’re really common after the second dose,” Christ added.
She referenced a recent national article that showed “not only does the vaccine protect against the strain it was designed against, but it also protects against the variants.”
Asked about “booster” shots for those who have been vaccinated, Christ said timelines are fuzzy, then added, “Some providers are looking at combining a flu shot with a COVID booster.”
Christ said all that needs to be done for now is the two doses of Pfizer or Moderna or one shot of Johnson and Johnson, which are “believed to provide six months of coverage.”
Another caller wanted to know when COVID vaccines will be available to younger children.
“We are hoping 12 and above will be eligible starting next week,” Christ said.
And, she added, “We’re hoping before the start of school more ages will be eligible for vaccines.”
One caller shared concerns about “long term effects” of the new vaccines: “I don’t want to grow a third eye or something,” she said.
“There aren’t a lot of long-term effects with these vaccines … these are safe,” Christ stressed in her answer.
After another caller shared similar concerns, Christ said, “This (vaccine) has been tested on hundreds of millions of people …. The vaccine is really good at protecting against hospitalization and death.”
Near the end of the hour-long telephone town hall, a moderator took a poll, asking those on the line who had not been vaccinated to press 1 if they were planning to get the vaccine soon, or 2 if they were not planning to get the vaccine at all.
Later, she announced the results: Though the sample size was small, with only 28 responses, 61 percent said they were not planning to get a vaccine.
Christ took another shot at convincing the skeptics:
“The vaccine is the best tool we have for returning to normal,” she said.
“This virus is very unpredictable. It is able to mutate … The more people that can get vaccinated the less chance there is for the virus to be transmitted and mutate into a strain that may not be protected.”
Councilman David Luna of District 5 was a guest speaker on the telephone town hall.
“I know everyone wants to get back to normal,” he said. “The best way to get back to normal in your life is to get vaccinated.”
Maricopa County updated its statistics Wednesday, showing nearly 48 percent of county adults have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine shot.
The level of participation varies with age, with 80 percent of county residents over 65 — the age group at greatest risk of severe complications and death from the coronavirus — vaccinated.
Some parts of Mesa continue to lag the county, state and national averages. Of Mesa’s nine ZIP codes, four were significantly under the county average of people vaccinated.
ZIP code 85201, for instance, only 40 percent of those eligible have been vaccinated.
In 85210 and 85204, only 37 percent of those eligible had been vaccinated.
Other Mesa ZIP codes were above the county averages.
In 85206, 57 percent of those eligible have been vaccinated, with 52 percent in 85205, 50 percent in 85213 and 68 percent in 85215.
Mesa ZIP code 85202 was right around the county average, at 47 percent.
For more information, visit azdhs.gov or maricopa.gov/5641/COVID-19-Vaccine.
