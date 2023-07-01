The union representing some 25,000 supermarket and other food-related workers is celebrating a federal judge’s ruling that it be reimbursed for attorney fees for fighting two state laws threatening its health and welfare plans.
U.S. District Judge also ordered that the state pay United Food and Commercial Workers Union (UFCW) Local 99 over $57,700.
The union for over a year fought Arizona over SB 1268 and SB 1278, which Republican lawmakers pushed through the Legislature in 2021 and 2022, respectively.
Both measures “aimed to weaken private-sector unions through unprecedented and unconstitutional regulation of their health care and pension plans,” the union said.
After SB 1268 was declared unconstitutional, Sen. JD Mesnard, R-Chandler, last year introduced SB1278 “in a failed attempt to fix the law’s unconstitutionality,” the union said.
“SB1278 would have exposed labor union health care plans and pension funds to treble-damages lawsuits based on vague criteria not allowed under federal law,” it noted.
Both former Republican Attorney General Mark Brnovich and current Democratic AG Kris Mayes called Mesnard’s bill “patently unconstitutional” and did not oppose injunctions against its implementation.
Mayes agreed to a permanent injunction.
UFCW Local 99 President Jim McLaughlin applauded Humetewa’s order, calling it “a decisive win for working people and their power at the negotiating table.”
“Although we are pleased with the ruling, Arizona taxpayers must now pay the price for their Legislature’s incompetence,” McLaughlin added.
