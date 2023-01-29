Residents of an unincorporated county island just east of Mesa are trying to raise the alarm with Maricopa County officials that Twin Knolls, a privately owned series of hills rising above the surrounding neighborhood, is becoming a village for squatters, a dumping ground and a magnet for off-roading.
In drone footage shot by residents this month, there were a dozen camps with mattresses, tents, chairs and piles of garbage among palo verde trees and creosote bushes along the base of the hills, which rise on the north side of Main Street just east of 80th Street.
The camps are also visible from streets and sidewalks surrounding the knolls and residents have witnessed the glows of campfires and even heard gunshots coming from the hills.
Residents believe a pair of mannequins hanging from trees on the south side of Twin Knolls have been used for target practice.
“It’s a free-for-all. It’s a party,” said Nancy Damone, who lives in the neighborhood to the north.
Neighbors told the Tribune that the trespassing and illegal camping are making the neighborhood less safe.
They are worried a campfire could spark a wildfire that would spread to the neighborhood and fear reckless driving on and around the property could injure or kill riders and bystanders.
Neighbors are also sad to see the natural beauty of the knolls degraded by the camping and off-roading.
The hills in January were lush, with a hummingbird and roadrunner seen among the garbage left at one of the larger sites.
Damone describes the recent changes to the hills as a “heartbreak.”
Neighbors first noticed a significant uptick in trespassers about a year-and-a-half ago, when large sections of the wire fence surrounding the property were knocked down and off-roaders started driving on the property.
At that point, residents believe many of the trespassers were local thrill-seekers taking advantage of the landowners’ inattention to drive dirt bikes, ATVs and other off-highway vehicles on parts of the 25-acre area.
At the base of the knolls on the north side, users have constructed jumps, and last year, a truck climbing to the top of the hills started rolling and wrecked.
The status quo changed last December, when the number of encampments on the property “exploded.”
Dreifort and others have been frustrated by what they describe as “absentee owners” who have so far failed to secure the area, as well as the response by county officials so far.
Sgt. Joaquin Enriquez, public information officer for the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office, said in a statement that Maricopa County has an active code enforcement case against Twin Knolls Two Land LLC, the owner of the largest parcel of property on the hills and an area of concentrated usage.
Enriquez said a notice was sent to the owner a month ago, but the code enforcement officer “has been unable to contact an actual person from that LLC that is responsible for the property.”
“Eventually, he may have to take it to a hearing officer if the property owner doesn’t clean (the property) up, which could result in hefty fines,” he said.
As far as the people currently using the property, Enriquez said current conditions on the Twin Knolls present challenges for law enforcement.
“Without fully fencing in the property to keep trespassers out and/or posting the proper signage, it will be very difficult for a deputy to charge for a trespassing case,” he said. “There needs to be a victim, and not having any contact information for the owners would make that very difficult.”
“In addition, it may be difficult for the deputy to know exactly whose property this trespasser is on, depending on where they are camping as there are no visible property borders,” he said.
The Tribune was unable to reach anyone from Twin Knolls Two Land LLC. A phone number on an old sign posted on the property went to a full voice mailbox.
A man who answered a call to a number the neighbors believe is one of the owners said the Tribune had reached a “corporate number” and declined to answer questions.
The increase in trash and camping on the property is not the first time residents have raised an outcry about hills that overlook their neighborhood.
In 2019, a rock products company signed an agreement with Twin Knolls Two Land LLC to grind down the east side of the knolls into gravel products. In its application, the company said operations to level the hill could take up to 12 years.
Residents formed a group to fight the planned mining operation, which faced fewer hurdles than other development projects due to state law. Neighbors contacted lawmakers and began the process of forming an Aggregate Mining Zoning District and board, which would require the mining company to discuss.
The mining company decided to end its deal with Twin Knolls Two Land after these measures and difficulty obtaining an air quality permit.
Neighbors were terrified of the potential for high levels of quartz dust in their neighborhood.
The future of Twin Knolls is unclear. The hills aren’t easy to develop because of the topography.
Water is also an issue.
The parcels aren’t connected to a water utility, and in 2018, the City of Mesa issued a letter to a different land owner proposing homes on the hills that it could not provide water service to the property.
Damone has a suggestion for the property owners of Twin Knolls: just donate it to the city for a tax write off and “they can turn it into hiking trails or … make it a beautiful place for people,” she said.
Dreifort’s expectations may be more realistic; she thinks neighbors would be satisfied if the owners just built homes on the land.
