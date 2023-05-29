A picture of Jeremiah Aviles framed with signatures and messages from teammates, friends and family is always in sight for his mother, Olga Lopez.
It hangs in her room alongside other pictures of her 18-year-old son, a Red Mountain High School senior who was shot and killed in the early morning hours of Sunday, May 7.
At times, the picture of Aviles in his Red Mountain football uniform will go along with her, though she brought a different poster-size photo of him to Red Mountain's graduation ceremony last Thursday.
On May 22, she brought it to Kneaders Bakery in Ahwatukee, near the family home, and was joined by Aviles’s older brother, Jamie Diaz, a former football player at Arizona State.
The two were finally breaking their silence about Aviles’s death.
Lopez did so while fighting back tears, often wiping them gently on the frame over her son’s face while looking into his eyes. Smudges on the glass of the picture frame suggested that this has been a regular occurrence.
“We don’t even know what life looks like without him,” Lopez said.
According to Mesa police, Aviles was shot and killed at a home belonging to 18-year-old Peter (PJ) Clabron III, who was arrested May 11 on charges of manslaughter and firearms violations.
Clabron III was a teammate of Aviles at Red Mountain.
Officers responded to reports of the shooting just before 2 a.m. at Clabron III’s home, where he, Aviles and two other teens were present, along with the suspect’s family members.
Police said Clabron III, Aviles and a witness were the only three in the suspect’s room at the time of the shooting.
However, initial statements given by Clabron III and the other witness pointed blame at another individual not in the room at the time.
In the days following the shooting, that witness admitted lying. A few days later, Clabron III confessed, according to police.
“I was asked what justice looks like for us,” Lopez said. “And I responded, very boldly, that everyone that was in that home is held accountable. Everyone. If you impede on an investigation and send people on a goose chase, there should be repercussions.
“This is a gun-carrying state. There are laws put in place to make sure this recklessness doesn’t happen.”
Search warrants issued by Mesa Police during the investigation showed Clabron III on video pointing the gun multiple times at Aviles.
Witnesses said the 18-year-old shot the gun from the bed of a pickup truck while driving in the neighborhood. Videos on Clabron III’s phone, as well as text messages found with search warrants, confirmed those accounts.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, Clabron III was handling the gun in his bedroom when it went off, hitting Aviles. It then went off a second time before he tossed it to the floor.
The witness in the room said Clabron III had a “surprised” look on his face when the gun fired.
Lopez said she was at church when she got a call from a blocked number later Sunday morning. She didn’t answer, but later received a text message from Mesa Police while at lunch.
“I went outside and called the number and as soon as I heard his voice I said, ‘Just tell me he’s OK,’” Lopez said. “He said, ‘Ma’am, I can’t say that.’ I remember shouting. I wasn’t trying to hear anything he said. I couldn’t breathe.”
Lopez said she didn’t want Diaz to find out about his brother’s killing over the phone and asked him to come home.
But before he could arrive, players from Red Mountain’s football team had told him about what had happened.
His eyes swelled up with tears as he recounted the moment he was told his brother was no longer alive.
“I didn’t want to believe it,” Diaz said. “They called me, and I didn’t know how to respond. It was the worst thing I ever heard in my life. I got home and see all the cars and was like, ‘This is real?’
“I didn’t want to believe it. I knew my life would never be the same.”
Aviles was a beam of light to everyone he came into contact with.
A vigil May 10 showed how much he meant to his peers and the community.
Over 50 students were present, all holding candles. Lopez led the vigil as coaches and teammates spoke about the impact Aviles made on their lives.
He moved from California before his junior season to live with his brother. His mother, who raised him alongside Diaz as a single parent, soon joined him.
He immediately meshed with the Red Mountain football team and the rest of the student body.
Teachers never complained. Students fell in love with his infectious spirit. One girl approached Lopez after the vigil and said Aviles, whom she didn’t know personally, recognized she was in a dangerous situation and he helped her overcome it.
“That’s who my boys are,” Lopez said. “His character, he’s always been this way.”
A service was held for Aviles in California. His friends from several different high schools, wearing shirts in his honor, all attended.
They were his family. And by default, so was the Red Mountain football team.
Aviles brought them together through video games. Two groups of kids from different states together with one common interest.
That’s how special of a person he was, according to his brother and mom.
Lopez and Diaz attended the bail hearing for Clabron III over a week ago. The first court date was rescheduled to May 26.
The two planned to be there, just like they were for Aviles his whole life. Lopez said she will continue to wear his No. 24 jersey – and his framed picture with her to court.
Lopez and Diaz, up to this point, have chosen to grieve in silence. Now, they want answers. They are still awaiting a victim’s advocate from Mesa Police. They are still waiting for a phone call from the prosecutor.
They won’t allow Aviles to be just another case because he wasn’t just another person.
Lopez still enters Aviles’s room at times, looking at his large senior banner hanging on the wall. She would enter periodically when he was gaming with friends, and whether he had headphones on or not, she would always be greeted the same.
Now, while he is no longer there physically, she believes he still greets her every time she walks in and looks at the banner.
“What’s up mom?” Lopez recalled. “What’s up son.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.