It’s a long way from the frozen ponds of Minneapolis, Wisconsin and other places going into their winter freezes, but Mesa will have outdoor ice skating – for a limited time only.
The Winter Wonderland Ice Rink opened Friday and will be in operation until Jan. 2.
The rink will be open from 5-10 p.m. Monday-Friday and noon-10 p.m. on weekends.
The rink is fairly small and a limited number of people will be allowed to skate at a time.
Organizers recommend online check in, though some walk ups will be allowed.
Admission is $10 (which includes skate rental) for a one-hour skating session.
Winter Winter Wonderland Ice Rink is located on the east side of Mesa City Plaza at 20 E. Main St.
The rink is just one of many special events and attractions that are part of the city’s Merry Main Street holiday celebration.
This coming weekend, for example, people can find Jack Frost’s Food Truck Forest, where they can find something to eat and drink and then grab a ride on the Main Street Express Trackless Express.
While rides are free, Mesa Polar Express is supporting United Food Bank by requesting a canned food donation per rider. Because it is public transportation, federal guidelines require all riders to wear a mask. Visit themesapolarexpress.com for details.
The Mesa Arts Center also is presenting multiple performances next weekend of “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever,” a comedy based on the best-selling book about a couple struggling to put on a church Christmas pageant while having to deal with a brood of mischievous children.
One thing missing again from Mesa’s holiday celebration is the massive light display hosted by the Mesa Arizona Temple, which will be formally rededicated on Dec. 12 after an exhaustive interior and exterior renovation.
But that display is expected to return next year, along with the popular Easter Pageant.
For more information on Mesa’s celebration, visit merrymainst.com/icerink.
