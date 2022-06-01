When Brett and Erica Russo moved into their house in 2018, they felt they had finally found their dream home.
They chose Las Sendas, an established series of gated enclaves in northeast Mesa, for the views, the golf, the location and the elevation.
At almost 1,700 feet, Las Sendas is nestled up against the Tonto National Forest and sits a little higher than the rest of the Valley, providing slightly cooler temperatures in the summertime, sweeping views of Phoenix, its suburbs, mountains, sunsets, wildlife and wilderness.
“Thanks to those views,” Brett Russo said, “this is one of the most special places in the Valley. Our dream was always to live here. It was pin-drop quiet.
Everyone on the block was friendly, cordial, and always willing to help each other out – exactly how a close-knit neighborhood should be, Russo said.
But that started to change with a dramatic increase in AirBnB, VRBO and other vacation home rental options on the market.
The houses have made a larger volume of alternative high-end lodging available to tourists in a development that was not designed for short term rentals and everything that brings with it. With no minimum stay, visitors come for the weekend, ignoring noise and parking ordinances, making unauthorized use of neighborhood amenities and flouting common courtesy and respect for the homeowners who live in Las Sendas year-round.
“I would say what’s happening in here right now is completely uncharacteristic of the Las Sendas lifestyle,” Russo said.
Russo’s dream home is now at the center of a nightmare.
The place right next door is advertised by AZ Vacation Home Rentals as a 4,200-square-foot house that sleeps 20.
With no limit on how short the renter’s stay can be, Russo said, party-ready revelers roll in for the weekend, go hard into the wee hours every night, completely upend his family’s life and disrupt an otherwise quiet enclave.
Russo said his family is routinely experiencing bridal parties, bachelor parties, people peeing on the wall, vomiting in the driveway, screaming at night, beer pong, just non-stop action.
“The biggest problem is that there is no way to get used to it. It’s like Prom Night every night,” Russo said. “You look out the window and wonder what this week is going to be like for me and my family. Am I going to get a ball team, another bachelor or bridal party?”
The baseball team is no exaggeration, either.
One weekend last fall, there was a 16-member youth baseball team next door for the weekend.
There seems to be no end to Russo’s stories, and he is running out of constructive ways to try to address the problem for fear of being reprimanded and accused of “harassing the people renting the house,” he said.
When the short term rental practice first started to surface, the Las Sendas HOA passed what it called a “good neighbor” policy in 2009 that restricted a rental lease to being no shorter than six months.
According to the HOA’s website, the policy “was implemented to promote harmony in our community.”
But in 2016, about the same time that short term rentals became big business, the Arizona Legislature passed a measure mandating that any residential rental restrictions be included in a community’s Covenants, Conditions and Restrictions, or CC&Rs.
Since the good neighbor policy wasn’t written into the Las Sendas CC&Rs, its six month minimum stay for renters was null and void. Las Sendas, one of the top vacation destinations for tourists, was officially wide open for weekend partiers, Spring Training fans, Spring Break revelers, the Waste Management Open golf tournament and football fans eyeing next year’s Super Bowl in the Valley.
By now, the short term cash cow for people renting out their homes is a full on phenomenon.
People like Brett Russo, and his Las Sendas neighbor Mike Peckham, a Canadian who moved to Las Sendas in 2006 for the peace and quiet that it offered, are left at the mercy of whoever shows up next door for the weekend.
“There’s constant noise,” Peckham said. “The neighborhood used to be very quiet and we could be outside and enjoy the backyard. We haven’t been able to enjoy our property for the last two years.
“The good news is that the community is responding,” he added.
That response includes direct action by the Las Sendas HOA, which is asking residents to vote on a CC&R amendment that, if 75% of voters approve, would require renters to sign a lease of 31 days or more. If 25% of residents vote “no,” the CC&R’s will remain unchanged, and there will still be no minimum stay for renters.
The HOA has endorsed a “yes” vote.
Linda Barton, a member of the Las Sendas HOA board explained, “We believe this is in the best interest of the community and that’s what we were elected to do.
“We feel very strongly that this is a good direction for the community to go. It returns us to where most people thought they were originally,” she said, referring to the six-month rental minimum in the good neighbor policy.
People who own a home in Las Sendas and rent it out, often through a property management company, are against the amendment.
Colin and Shannon Preston live in Oregon and rent out their Las Sendas house through a property management company called AZ Vacation Home Rentals. While she opposes modifying the CC&Rs, Shannon Preston said she empathizes with people having to put up with what she calls “bad actors,” who create disruptive and intrusive noise, excessive traffic and damage to neighborhood amenities.
“I totally understand,” she said. “I wouldn’t want to live next to a house that is having constant parties either. As homeowners, we don’t want that at our house and we didn’t buy a house to party.”
But the Prestons maintain that changing the CC&Rs is an overreach.
“For them to just take a one-sided majority vote and remove our property rights doesn’t seem like that’s fair,” Preston said. “They are using our dues to take our property rights away from us.”
The Prestons advocate an approach that stops short of banning short term rentals outright, such as a higher fee structure, or a “three strikes and you’re out” policy for people who receive multiple complaints about their renters.
“There has to be some ways around just changing everyone’s rights,” Preston said. “The CC&Rs are a contract that we entered into when we purchased our property with the Homeowner’s Association. .
According to the Las Sendas Web site, “as the number of vacation rentals has increased, the Association’s nuisance violations have increased. Nuisances from any property, including short-term rentals, may negatively affect eight or more neighboring properties.”
Some examples of nuisance violations include:
- Excessive noise (loud music, late-night parties, profanity);
- Business activity not consistent with a residential neighborhood;
- Trash containers placed on the street several times per week;
- Large numbers of cars blocking fire lanes and neighboring driveways;
- Excessive and disrespectful usage of community amenities by guests.
According to the Las Sendas Homeowners Association, of the development’s roughly 3,400 houses, approximately 17-percent are rental properties, which might not sound like a lot until you consider that one rental house affects eight other homes around it.
While Barton says the board is not against people renting out their homes, it is opposed to the short-term setup as it currently stands simply due to the type of people who show up for a weekend, versus two or three months.
“When our CC&Rs were originally written,” said Barton, “no one envisioned short term rentals. 20 years ago, no one had thought of that idea yet. So it was never included.
“You will find that newer communities automatically include it now. That tells you that it’s important. We think that if we eliminate those shorter-term rentals people who come here for a month, or two months or three months will come to our community and act like residents of the community and respect the amenities and their neighbors,” Barton said.
The Russos and Peckhams feel like nothing short of an outright ban on leases shorter than 31 days will address the partier problem.
And if the CC&R amendment doesn’t pass, Mike Peckham says, people could see the beginning of the end of Las Sendas as people have come to know it.
He worries that as corporate property management companies scoop up more homes to rent out, the sheer volume of rental inventory will drive rental prices down, bringing property values down right along with them.
“Any time a house goes up for sale in Las Sendas, you can be sure professional investors are looking into it because there are no restrictions," Peckham said. “If it continues to go this way, sooner or later, our community will become a short-term rental ghetto.”
The vote remains open until either 75% of respondents vote to amend the CC&Rs and require rental leases to be at least 31 days, or 25% vote no, leaving things unchanged.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.