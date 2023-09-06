Scientists study earthquake risk north of Mesa

The threat to reservoirs from long-term drought and high temperatures has been in the news in recent years, but the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation is keeping watch over a different type of threat to the Valley’s water system: earthquakes.
In April, Tonto National Forest officials signed off on a plan for geologists with the bureau’s Dam Safety Office to study a set of faults along the Beeline Highway that researchers believe could pose a risk to the Salt River dams.
The studies, which involve digging long trenches to expose buried faults as well as higher-tech tools like scanning the area with laser beams, are expected to continue into 2025.
Scientists with the Dam Safety office want to get a better idea of the history of seismic activity along the faults and assess risk to the dams on the Salt River to the south, including the Mormon Flat and Horse Mesa dams, which form Canyon and Apache lakes, respectively.
The Bureau of Reclamation says the studies are mainly focused on the Horseshoe, Carefree, and Sugarloaf faults, located near Sugarloaf Mountain and the Mesquite Wash along the Beeline Highway.
Researchers want to determine which faults are active and “establish the frequency and magnitude of earthquakes on known faults in the region,” a U.S. Forest Service document states.
“These fault studies provide the required information for Reclamation’s highly specialized engineers to better understand risks to Reclamation dams due to potential earthquake loadings,” a bureau spokesman said.
The faults were last studied in detail in the mid-1990s, when ADOT was studying the area to determine the placement of bridges along the highway.
“Since then, there have been advances in numerical dating techniques and remote sensing technology (such as Lidar) that can be used to re-investigate these faults,” the spokesman said.
The ADOT study in 1995, conducted by the Arizona Geological Survey, estimated the Sugarloaf fault last ruptured between 50,000 to 100,000 years ago and was a magnitude 5.8 to 6.7.
According to the U.S Geological Survey, 6.0 is considered a “moderate earthquake” with property damage, and a 7.0 is “strong earthquake” with loss of life and billions in property damage.
However, “there is substantial uncertainty in our estimates of the magnitude of surface-rupturing earthquakes on the fault and the frequency of surface ruptures on the fault,” the 1995 study states.
In his decision memo signing off on the study, Tonto National Forest Supervisor Neil Bosworth authorized researchers to dig trenches on forest land up to 2.5 meters feet deep and 35 meters long using hand tools or excavators.
The trenches are needed to expose the faults and collect samples for dating. In some cases, natural gullies have exposed the faults and trenches won’t be necessary.
Bosworth determined that the proposed seismic study did not require an environmental assessment under federal law because it is a short-term geophysical study and “there are no extraordinary circumstances associated with this project,” he wrote in the decision memo.
The permit for the trenching includes the stipulation that trenches/holes remain covered to prevent entrapment or injury and vegetation will be cleared by hand and saguaro, large trees, shrubs and agaves will be avoided.
