The law enforcement official who was once second in command of the Phoenix Police Department is now heading the state schools chief’s initiative to place armed officers or security personnel on all school campuses.
Arizona Superintendent of Public Schools Tom Horne appointed Michael Kurtenbach to be his director of school safety and former Phoenix Police Commander Allen Smith as assistant director.
As executive chief of the Phoenix force, Kurtenbach was a familiar face at Phoenix City Council hearings in 2021 and early 2022 as he reported on the difficulties his department was encountering in maintaining a sufficient number of patrol officers in the face of low recruitment results and a high rate of department retirements and resignations.
Former Police Chief Geri Williams last summer transferred Kurtenbach out of that position, saying that because she was retiring, she wanted her successor to name his own person for the job. Kurtenbach subsequently retired.
“Every school should have a law enforcement officer to protect students and staff, and this should be accomplished on an urgent basis,” Horne said in a Feb. 8 release. “Delay in implementing this goal could leave schools more vulnerable to a tragic catastrophe.”
Horne also indicated that he won’t look favorably on school districts that request public safety grants for measures that do not include an armed officer or security guard.
Such requests in the past have also involved more counselors or related personnel.
“Schools that currently have no armed presence yet submit grants applications that do not request an officer will not receive a recommendation from this department to the State Board of Education,” Horne said.
Horne said that while “I am a longtime supporter of each school having a counselor to help ensure the well-being of students” he is a strong believer in an armed presence on campuses.
“Schools still ought to have counselors but providing a safe school atmosphere that requires an armed presence is the first priority,” he said.
The Education Department noted that in recent weeks throughout the Valley, “there have been reported incidents of heightened school threats, real and fake weapons found on campus, and disturbing social media postings regarding school violence.
“Department staff have also received phone calls from teachers in a Phoenix-area high school district complaining of fights including one involving multiple students in which a female teacher was knocked down. This is a growing trend not just in Arizona but throughout the country,” the department said.
Horne said Kurtenbach and Smith “will work throughout the state providing schools with resources and expertise to implement effective personnel and safety procedures. They will also assist school administrators in building trust with students to foster specific types of communication that help support a safer school environment.”
Kurtenbach has more than 32 years of experience in law enforcement. He has served as vice chair of Terros Behavioral Services, a member of the advisory board of the Arizona State University Center for Violence Prevention, a board member of AZ Common Ground and belongs to numerous law enforcement associations.
He attended the 2018 Anti-Defamation League National Counter Terrorism Seminar in Israel, and he has served as a grant reviewer for the U.S. Office of Justice Programs.
He is a recipient of the Freedom Fund Award for Law Enforcement from the Maricopa County NAACP, the MetLife Foundation Community-Police Partnership Award, Hero Award from the Center for Neighborhood Leadership and multiple law enforcement honors including the Phoenix Police Department Medal of Valor, Distinguished Service Award, Community Based Policing Award.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.