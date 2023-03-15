“School” is fading out as a name for schools in Mesa.
In Mesa Public Schools’ list of school name updates presented to the Governing Board March 7, the word “school” is absent from all 11 proposed school name changes.
In place of “school,” alternate words for buildings where kids go to learn are used – “academy,” “center,” “campus.”
Five of the 11 campuses slated for name changes previously used “school,” but now would become something more high-falutin.
Under the new naming scheme, Kerr Elementary School would become “Kerr Center for Agriscience.”
Franklin Elementary School would become “Franklin Accelerated Academy.”
Assistant Superintendent Monica Mesa told the board the 11 name changes were proposed because of changes in school location, programs or to better reflect the learning model at the school.
Kerr Elementary, for example, has developed a robust agriscience curriculum with livestock and outdoor learning barn, and leadership at the school wanted the school name to reflect this focus, Mesa said.
Sirrine Elementary, which is changing to a 100% Montessori school next year, is proposed to become Sirrine Montessori Academy.
Board member Kiana Sears wondered if the word “school” was becoming passé.
“The three places I see ‘center,’ I’m wondering why it just doesn’t say ‘school,’” Sears said.
She said she grew up with the “school is cool” motto and wondered why the district doesn’t lean into that and actually reclaim “school” rather than pivot to the trendier education buzzwords.
Board member Joe O’Reilly wondered if in some cases the use of “center” might be confusing.
So, ‘Kerr Center for Agriscience’ – I’m not sure I know that’s a school,” he said.
Mesa explained that the stakeholders consulted in the name changes felt that in many cases, the alternate words would actually be more accurate and descriptive than “school.”
If a campus houses multiple programs, for example, calling it a “school” might be more confusing than the alternate word.
Kerr Elementary School, for example, plans to expand to a kindergarten through 8th grade school in the future, so it will no longer be just an elementary school.
Similarly, Mesa said Sirrine Elementary may add a toddler program, so calling it an “academy” ecompasses that in addition to the elementary.
Mesa said the new names are about marketing, too – packaging the schools in a name that is attractive to families and communicates something about what the school offers.
“I don’t think you’ll find many elementary schools where you can go out and feed a pig in the middle of the day, or read and earn grain to be able to feed the chickens,” Mesa said, referring to Kerr Elementary.
“So it’s that idea that something different is happening there, and we want to market the difference that’s happening there because it’s good for kids.”
When it came to developing a new name for the Franklin schools, the district took the step of commissioning a marketing study to test reactions to certain names and words.
“We put a lot of names out there,” Mesa said. “What does it mean to you to just hear ‘back to basics’? What does it mean to you to hear a ‘traditional school’?”
The district settled on Franklin Accelerated Academy for the overall school, and each of its four campuses across the district will be individually identified, such as Frank Accelerated Academy - Brimhall Campus.
Mesa said that a previous name change of Eisenhower Elementary to Eisenhower Innovation Center did not generate confusion.
O’Reilly wondered if the tweaks to school names would have any ramifications for reporting data to the state, and Assistant Superintendent Scott Thompson said the state records schools using an official CTDS number, not the name.
“The state in all their records doesn’t really care what we name things,” Thompson said.
Thompson said the district is not recommending a change of CTDS number for any of the schools undergoing changes.
The board voted 4-1 to continue the item to the next governing board meeting on March 28.
Board President Marcie Hutchinson, who motioned before the vote to approve the names immediately, voted against the continuance.
