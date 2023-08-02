Reluctant candidate becomes confident council member

District 2 Councilwoman Julie Spilsbury says that before she decided to run for city council in 2020, she was just a “mom with a lot of opinions.”
She had been involved with Mesa Public Schools for two decades as a parent of six kids who attended school in the district, but she never thought about running for elected office before Mayor John Giles asked her to consider a run for District 2.
She said in an interview with the Faith Matters Foundation that she didn’t want to serve on council but felt God was pushing her to run.
After two-and-a-half years in the role, she says that serving on the council has been the hardest thing she’s ever done.
But she feels she’s come into her own and has made a difference in the city.
“I think I’ve been very engaged in my community,” she said. “I’m in it for the right reasons. I would want someone like me representing me instead of someone that’s in it for power or fame.”
Despite her humble attitude and insistence that she is “not a politician,” she’s a confident speaker in council discussions, willing to be a lone voice of doubt on a topic when something seems off to her.
She frequently asks questions during heady discussions and explains her votes.
It probably helps that she considers herself an “extroverted extrovert.”
Her passions are education, children and homelessness, and she says she’s particularly proud of her work as chair of the city’s Education and Workforce Advisory Board, which consists of both education leaders and industry executives.
But as Spilsbury “finds her feet” in her public role, she’s determined to remain a Mesa mom first, leading with kindness and not becoming a politician.
“I would rather not get elected and be true to myself than to get elected for something I don’t really feel with a conviction,” she said.
With her anti-politician brand, Spilsbury may seem at first glance like an unlikely candidate to take a step into state-level politics.
But in May, Spilsbury won a spot in the competitive Flinn-Brown Fellowship, a program run by the non-partisan Arizona Center for Civic Leadership that offers a crash course in state politics for people aspiring to deepen their civic involvement at the state level.
The program includes weekly seminars led by seasoned political players on both sides of the aisle.
The day-long sessions begin in early August, covering topics like health, criminal justice, the environment and infrastructure.
One benefit of the program is networking with other state leaders who have been through the program.
The process included an interview with Karrin Taylor Robson, the runner up in the 2022 Republican primary for Arizona Governor.
So does Spilsbury’s participation in the program mean she’s considering a run for elected office beyond the city council?
Spilsbury said no, but there are half-a-dozen state boards and commissions she’d be interested in serving on, especially those related to her areas of interest in children and social services.
“I’m not far enough right to run as a Republican, and I’m not far enough left to run as a Democrat, so I don’t see an elected official position for me,” she said.
She’s happy to serve behind the scenes.
“What I’ve really just come to recognize about myself … is that I love to be ‘in the room where it happens,’” Spilsbury said, referencing a line from the hit musical “Hamilton.”
The musical is based on Alexander Hamiton’s rise from humble beginnings in New York to Founding Father.
Aaron Burr says the phrase as he longs to be in the room where the Compromise of 1790 is struck by Hamilton, Thomas Jefferson and James Madison. Spilsbury included the phrase in her Flinn-Brown application.
“I love being part of the decision making” and talking through issues, Spilsbury said.
That may be surprising considering Spilsbury has tackled some tough battles on council.
There have been rezoning cases that garnered neighborhood blowback, such apartments planned for Killian Farms, an island of agricultural land in her district surrounded by single-family homes; changes to drive-thru rules; townhomes at Canal on Baseline converted to group homes and blamed for neighborhood nuisances, and most recently, a proposal by the city to convert a hotel on Main Street into a facility for Mesa’s Off the Streets program.
“I’ve seen the best of humanity and the worst of humanity,” she says of her time on council. “My eyes have been open to the fact that nothing’s black and white. Nothing has an obvious, clear answer.”
Working through tough issues hasn’t left her jaded and ready to succumb to playing “political games,” she said.
“I really think most people’s biggest desire is to be seen, to be heard, to be understood. And so that’s what you have to do – you have to listen to people,” she said.
One of her toughest votes may have been for the Mesa non-discrimination ordinance in 2021.
She said that many people expected the conservative Latter-Day Saint mom to oppose the measure, which prohibited discrimination for many reasons, including sexual orientation and gender identity.
She received 1,100 emails about the ordinance, about 800 opposed.
She pointed out that her vote on the non-discrimination ordinance wasn’t needed for it to pass, so the easiest thing to do politically would’ve been to vote no.
But Spilsbury said it was important to thoroughly study the issue and do what she felt was right, and in the end voted yes.
The yes vote ties in with Spilsbury’s philosophy to represent all of her constituents in District 2, she said the tough process opened her “heart and mind” to LGBTQ issues and connect with people in that community.
She considers herself an “ally” now and pointed to a multicolored beaded bracelet she wears to signify her awareness of LGBTQ groups.
Does she worry that controversial votes could hurt her chances of getting reelected in 2024, as she hopes to do?
“I totally do,” she said, but “I just decided, I am going to vote what I believe is right. … I’m never going to say what people want me to say; I’m only going to say what I believe, and that’s probably what makes me not a good politician.”
