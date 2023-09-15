Refugees find welcome respite at Mesa church

A white bus with secure metal windows screens and U.S. Government license plates pulled into the parking lot of the Spanish-speaking church Iglesia Cristiana el Buen Pastor in Mesa one morning last week – as it does once every week.
After doors opened, a young girl was the first passenger off the bus, followed by a woman and more children.
Workers from a private security company exited and started pulling out clear plastic bins with a scant amount of personal items.
The children and adults walking off the bus are refugees seeking asylum in the United States who have recently crossed the border.
The Spanish-speaking church is their stop between their official detention as they begin the asylum process and their travel to sponsors located throughout the country.
The exact number varies week to week, but last week about 25 men, women and children of all ages stepped off the bus and walked inside a courtyard surrounded by church offices and facilities.
Faces visibly brightened as they stepped down and were created with a “Bienvenidos” or “Buenas dias.”
Many arrivals had gone without a shower for weeks or more, sometimes wearing the same clothes they’ve traveled in from Peru, Venezuela, Africa, India or Eastern Europe.
Church officials say since they started offering this service to refugees in 2018, the number of asylum seekers from outside North America has significantly increased.
Pastor’s Assistant Nancy Ramos said some new arrivals have experienced trauma, noting that many people fleeing South America had to make a dangerous trek through the jungle to get to North America.
Some “saw people dying next to them,” Ramos said.
Over the next several hours in the small courtyard of El Buen Pastor, the chapel and some adjacent rooms, the new arrivals ate, showered, picked out a clean change of clothes and new underwear, and used the church’s Wi-Fi to connect with their U.S. contacts to arrange bus or plane tickets.
Heath care workers from Maricopa County arrived in the morning to administer vaccines needed to be in the country as well as more routine ones, like flu shots.
The church is just a temporary stop for asylum seekers on the way to their next destination.
Some might sleep a night or two at the church while they wait for their departure days, Ramos said. For longer delays, church members sometimes volunteer to host a refugee temporarily.
Ramos recalled one situation a year-and-a-half ago where a woman from Guatemala was traveling with a small baby, and when she contacted the family she was supposed to stay with in the U.S., the family said “no.”
They found a family in the church for her to stay with, until she eventually found a stable home in New York.
The church’s small campus includes two showers.
“Everybody wants to take a shower,” Ramos said when asked how many people take advantage of the opportunity.
Iglesia Cristiana el Buen Pastor started this work in 2018, when the church noticed migrants with kids were being dropped off in parks without phones, food or family to contact in the U.S.
“God called us to help others, and that’s why we started,” Ramos said.
Ramos translated for her father, Rev. Hector Ramirez, who added, “We are helping them because as Christians, it is our responsibility to help those in need.”
“A lot of people see others suffering, and they just say, ‘Oh, I feel so sorry for them,’ but they don’t help,” he said. “We believe that we have to help them and do something and not just feel bad for them.”
“We cannot do this alone, so we need help,” he added.
Help has come from many corners of the community.
Donors give food, clothing, towels, toiletries and toys for kids. Volunteers help organize and distribute the items and help the church cook hot meals.
The “ladies in the kitchen” cut the meat carefully to “make it stretch,” said volunteer Christina Schreiber, who lives in Gilbert.
Right now, the church is running especially low on new underwear (small and medium). They also need small and medium sizes of comfortable clothes and shoes. Small and medium jeans and long-sleeve shirts are desirable.
Donations can be dropped off at the pastor’s yellow house on the north side of the church property.
Preparations for receiving the refugees begin two days before they arrive.
“We try to give them a warm welcome so they feel good because they have been passing through hard times,” Ramos said.
Schreiber said the clothes and essential toiletry packs they give out are a “life-saver” for the migrants.
Maybe as important, she said, is the “love and support” they receive at El Buen Pastor.
Ramirez said he is working on plans to build a new structure on church grounds with additional showers, places for people to sleep and indoor dining space, so they don’t have to eat outside when it’s hot or cold.
They find warmth at the church. “We don’t ask questions,” she said.
“I think people have no idea” what refugees are going through, Schreiber said. “You see how tired and exhausted they look.”
