The Red Mountain High School community is mourning the loss of a senior football player who was shot and killed last weekend.
Jeremiah Aviles, 18, was shot and killed in the home of the suspect near Gilbert Road and University Drive sometime on the evening of May 6-7. Police answered a call to the home around 2 a.m. May 7.
On Thursday, Mesa Police arrested Peter "PJ" Clabron III, 18, on one count of manslaughter and two firearms violations.
Police said Clabron III, a former Red Mountain teammate of Aviles, the victim and at least one other person were in the suspect's bedroom at the time of the shooting. Clabron was allegedly handling the gun when it went off, striking the victim, according to police. The gun discharged a second time and the suspect tossed it on the floor. A witness to the shooting initially told police the shooter had fled but several days later admitted his statement was false, police said. Clabron III was booked into jail.
In the initial search of the home after the 911 call, multiple weapons were found, according to police spokeswoman Det. Brandi George.
The shooting sent shockwaves through the Red Mountain community, which held vigils May 10 and May 11 to honor Aviles.
The Twitter account for the Red Mountain football team posted on May 8: “Our hearts are with the Aviles family this day and always. We mourn the loss of Jeremiah’s beautiful spirit and honor his life in the days ahead.”
Pictures of Aviles were included in the post. They included him posing in his football uniform, with family and teammates as an honorary captain in Red Mountain’s last home game this past fall.
He was remembered as selfless, caring and a true team player who never batted an eye at direction from coaches. An example of his heart came during his junior year when he was given the opportunity to score a touchdown from the 1-yard line at running back.
Instead, Red Mountain coach Kyle Enders said, Aviles opted to go back to fullback and was the lead blocker so a friend could score.
Enders said the selfless acts like that, and more Aviles did daily, made his decision to make him an honorary captain easy. He said when he made the announcement at a team dinner, the players erupted into cheers. He and the coaching staff knew they had made the right decision.
“He represented what we stand for at Red Mountain football,” Enders said. “He was a selfless player, a selfless kid. Nothing was about him. He was always about the big picture, what’s best for the group, best for the team.
“He got along with everybody. There’s not one bad thing somebody could say about him.”
More stories that show the character of Aviles were shared Wednesday, May 10 at a vigil at Red Mountain Park, just across the street from the school. Several students, parents and coaches gathered with candles lit to honor Aviles’ life.
The vigil was led by his mother, Olga Lopez, who wore her late son's No. 24 football jersey. She, like others, shared what her son meant to her.
Dave Lawson, another coach at Red Mountain who has a son that was friends with Aviles and with him hours before the shooting, said they initially showed up to support her. However, through her powerful words, she ended up supporting them.
Lawson also recalled seeing Aviles daily at school. He said hi to everyone, bringing a bright light and infectious energy to the hallways.
“He was genuinely a good kid,” Lawson said. “He never gave any teachers any grief, never gave players any grief, never gave peers any grief. He was genuinely a good kid. Kindhearted.”
Ja’Kobi Lane, a standout wide receiver for Red Mountain who is heading to USC, was brought to tears while speaking at the vigil. He called Aviles his “best friend.”
“I could’ve been the President of the United States, or a homeless man and he would’ve treated me the same,” Lane said.
Omar Aviles Sr., his father, broke down while speaking at the vigil.
He said he wanted to be invited to his son’s graduation in a couple of weeks – not his funeral. He added that part of him “died” the night he got the call about his son.
“I miss my son,” Omar Aviles Sr. said. “Part of me is gone now. But I’m going to fight until justice is served. I’m going to keep fighting until justice is served because he was my baby boy.”
Omar Aviles Jr., the victim's older brother, shared his history of homelessness when he was younger and said his younger brother never judged him for the mistakes he had made.
During his time living on the streets, he said he found God, who forgave him for his sins and helped him get back on his feet.
He called on the shooter to come forward and ask for forgiveness.
“Whoever was involved, I forgive you 100%. Do the time,” Omar Aviles Jr. said at the vigil. “He didn’t lose his life. His life was taken from him. Whoever you are, man, come forward. Face it now and repent...We’re just here to remember my brother. I carry him with us wherever we go. He’s not 6 feet under. He lives in our hearts.”
The Arizona high school football community also rallied around Red Mountain after news of the shooting broke.
Many offered their support through social media, replying to the post from the team’s Twitter account.
Enders said it was touching to see others rally around his program and Aviles’ family.
“When you go through extreme strategies like this you have to have someone to lean on,” Enders said.
“This group, this school and community has been tested this past year. Sometimes some of the worst times bring people together the closest because you need them the most.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.