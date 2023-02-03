The Mesa Historical Museum next weekend is holding a fundraiser that may make e-book readers think about going hybrid.
The museum, 2345 N. Horne, Mesa, is holding its third annual book sale 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, and 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday, Feb.5., on its grounds.
“We have 40,000 books for sale,” said museum Executive Director Susan Ricci. “It’s our third annual sale and the biggest book fair event to date.”
The books have been donated throughout the year by people who apparently figured that even in a digital age, many readers prefer the feel of something more than a tablet in their hands when they read.
“We have volunteers working daily to sort all of the donated books for this huge upcoming sale event,” Ricci said.
“We have a book drop outside the museum and we had weekly surprises. We also have some very regular donors who have been supplying us with books.”
Most books are priced at $1 and $2, though some are rare tomes dating back to the mid 1800s, Ricci said. So those might carry a higher price tag.
On Sunday, most of the books are half-price except the rare and unusual ones.
Among the latter is a book titled “The Great Encouragement,” which had a find within the find.
“This fragile book is from 1913 and contains short essays on philosophy and encouragement,” Ricci said. “Inside the pages we discovered a hand-written note in old style handwriting from an employee who gifted this book to his employer thanking him for providing him with his job. It is a real treasure.”
Ricci said donations like this surprised her.
“I was very surprised by the old books,” she said. “I love old books so much. The other day I sorted one last box of old books and discovered one from 1778 entitled “The Works of Johnathan Swift” published in Edinburgh.
“The 1778 book and many of the very old bibles were the most surprising,” she added. “A lot of them have the owner’s name inside and it’s so interesting to know someone wrote in that book over 100 years ago.
The museum is renovating its gift shop and plans to have a section of vintage books.
“We also keep books that pertain to Arizona and the Southwest. Those have been popular in our gift shop.”
Ricci also had a warning for early birds who show up Saturday:
The City of Mesa is holding a marathon on Saturday and to avoid the race route completely, travelers are advised to skirt the perimeter by using the 202 Red Mountain Freeway (north and east borders); the 101 Price Freeway (west border); and US 60 Superstition Freeway (south border). All streets will re-open by 1:30 p.m.
Information: mesahistoricalmuseum.com
