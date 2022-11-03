The leader at the helm of Arizona’s fastest growing municipality is stepping down after nearly 27 years in Queen Creek government.
Town Manager John Kross’s last day on the job will be Jan. 20 after deciding “this was probably the time.”
“When you’re in one place for that long,” Kross said, “you have the opportunity to work on a lot of very interesting projects and assignments with a lot of wonderful, wonderful people and it just felt like a lot of the goals that I had established and certainly the mayor and council had established for me, have really been accomplished.
“The town is in its best financial condition that it’s ever been in the history of the town and that’s certainly a consideration,” he said.
Kross’ decision to leave was tough for Vice Mayor Jeff Brown to confront.
“Hearing of John’s retirement was difficult and emotional to grapple with,” Brown said. “If one were to attempt to compile a list of significant milestones and achievements under his management, it would be both extensive and considerable.
“For me, however… that significant, 26-year-long list would represent a ton of fond and shared memories. He will be missed, both professionally and personally,” Brown continued, adding:
“It has truly been an honor and pleasure to work side by side with John Kross since 2008 in my role as Council member, and even prior to that as I served on various working groups and committees going back to the early 2000s.”
Kross came to Queen Creek in 1996 as planning director and became town manager in 2007.
Over the last 12 years, he has seen the town’s population soar from 27,091 to almost 75,000.
Kross said Queen Creek is about halfway to buildout, a far cry from what it was when he arrived.
“When I got here, there were no signal lights,” he said. “We are essentially building a brand-new community from scratch.
“It was a tremendous opportunity to build from virtually nothing by way of infrastructure, investment in new commercial centers, neighborhoods, parks and trails, water and waste water, let alone the public safety apparatus.”
In addition to his focus on roads and other infrastructure to keep up with the rapid growth, Kross also helped Queen Creek form its own police department in early 2022 after having relied on the Maricopa County Sheriff’s office for public safety and law enforcement up to that time.
“Really as far as our public safety program,” Kross said “that was really the last puzzle piece to put together for the community and with the success of that rollout it really felt like there was tremendous momentum happening certainly in that area, but it really complemented a lot of the other paths and goals that we’ve really been working on for the past number of years.”
Kross had a hard time whittling a favorite out of the list of impactful changes that he has seen in his 27 years, but listed the construction of the Ellsworth loop road as the most important one for the town.
“That is as much an economic as it is a transportation corridor for Queen Creek,” he said. “Going in in 2007 that was in a lot of ways a transformation of the infrastructure for this community and so integral.”
Among his most difficult challenges has been managing Queen Creek’s unbridled growth in the town.
But he pointed to the economic turmoil of 2008 and 2009 as clearly the greatest challenge of his career.
“The Great Recession was a major impact to the community,” Kross said.
The growth rate during that period was between 2% and 3%, instead of the 12% to 15% rate prior to the downturn.
“Next to the Great Recession, the pandemic was a very close second,” he said. “The pandemic had its own unique challenges on a whole different level in some respects with variables that I had never experienced.
“But the Great Recession was absolutely devastating for Queen Creek and this region and that was the most challenging economic and fiscal period of time in my entire tenure.”
The growth in Queen Creek barely tapped the breaks since coming out of the Great Recession and continues apace as the pandemic slows.
Kross attributed the town’s growth to an “increasingly popular perception” that “Queen Creek is an appealing place for families to live.”
“You get a little bit more property for your investment,” Kross told the Tribune in April.
But with that growth has come a huge increase in the cost of living, making Queen Creek one of the most expensive places in the Phoenix-metro area to live.
The median single-family home price in town now tops $625,000 and a two-bedroom apartment rents for nearly $2,500 according to a recent study.
As Queen Creek has grown, Kross has worked to keep the town competitive even though, geographically, it remains far from major population centers and is heavily reliant on infrastructure that has had a hard time keeping up with the growth.
“The rate of growth in both residential and non-residential investment is directly related to the infrastructure needs to service this growth and position the town competitively,” Kross wrote in his presentation of the budget earlier this year. “Roads are priority No. 1.”
Though Kross is stepping away from his town manager role in Queen Creek, he did not rule out other professional opportunities.
“I’m still young enough and I’d like to do a lot more and there may be some additional city management types of opportunities or related professional development, things of that nature, that will surface,” he said.
He said he does not currently have plans to leave Queen Creek but added that the right professional opportunity could lure him to relocate.
“I’ve got a couple of opportunities that I’m exploring right now,” Kross said. “They’re not for certain or anything like that. I’m keeping my options open and optimistic about those options.
“There’s a lot of great things yet to happen for the community. I might be sitting here sitting in the stands cheering everybody on.”
The current Town Council will dovetail with the incoming one to work on finding Kross’ replacement, according to Brown.
“Looking ahead, I am confident that as a Council we will work together to identify next steps that are in the best interest of our community.” Brown said. “We anticipate discussing the go-forward steps at an upcoming council meeting.”
Mayor-elect Julia Wheatley will be at the forefront of the new council’s efforts and, like Brown, will miss Kross’ rock steady leadership and attention to detail.
“John Kross has been instrumental in the success of Queen Creek and the quality of life we all love and enjoy. I am blessed to have known him and grateful to have had the opportunity to work alongside him for 12 of his 27 years,” Wheatley said.
“As the only town manager I have worked with, I could not have hoped for better. John’s knowledge, experience and leadership is evident in everything he does,” she said. “He has a remarkable ability to remember details.
“Over the years, I have asked him numerous questions about our community and he can always recall exact details. John is known throughout the state and across the country as one of the absolute best in his profession. Queen Creek is better because of John’s service and dedication. He has truly left a legacy…He will be missed beyond words, and I wish nothing but the best for him and his family.”
While remaining optimistic about his future, Kross is clearly nostalgic for his past.
“Every day is a new day and so it just keeps on giving you new energy and before you know it a year has passed, 5 years has passed,” Kross said. “One year here is like seven. It’s like dog years, ya’ know? and before you know it it’s like a decade and you wonder did that time go?”
