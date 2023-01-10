Mesa police have arrested a Queen Creek husband and wife in connection with a homicide that occurred a few days after Christmas.
Heath Daniel, 33, was arrested on a first degree murder charge and Vanessa Daniel, 37, on two felonies of hampering prosecution and tampering with evidence in connection with the Dec. 28 slaying of Jose Olvera Ramirez, 31, near W. 8th Avenue and Country Club Drive.
Police records said officers found the victim around 7 a.m. after responding to reports of a “man down” on the street. He had been shot multiple times and was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police had no witnesses nor any hard evidence to go on, so they turned to video surveillance from a nearby Circle K store. That footage showed Ramirez interacting with someone in a white car just 10 minutes before the shooting. The man later was identified as the shooter.
“The driver of the car was a man wearing a dark hat with the letters “NY” on it,” the police report said. “The car had identifiable damage to the bumper and was picked up by other surveillance cameras, which ultimately gave officers a license plate, and registered owner, Heath Daniel.”
Police then tracked Daniel’s phone to the location of the crime at the same time the shooting occurred.
The report describes in detail Daniel meeting with the victim in a parking lot behind the same Circle K just before 7 a.m. After the meeting, the two parties separated and Ramirez began walking eastbound on 8th Ave.
The report does not say what the meeting was about or whether anything was exchanged.
“The defendant drives his vehicle past the victim slowly,” the report said. “After passing the victim, 7 shots are heard on the video before the defendant flees at a high rate of speed. The victim suffered one gunshot wound to his back causing his death.”
Two days later, police served search warrants at several places associated with Daniel. At one of them, they found a dark hat with the same “NY” logo on it and other clothing the man in the video was wearing. They also found an empty box for a .45 caliber pistol.
Daniel’s vehicle was found at a relative’s house, where he and his wife asked the relative to hold onto the gun and a box of .45 caliber cartridges. Fired and unfired .45 caliber casings were found in and on Daniel’s vehicle, the report said.
“Officers also learned at another location that Daniel said he shot a man and even showed a .45 caliber handgun to a witness,” the report said.
While officers were serving the search warrants, they were told Daniel had left the area in a separate vehicle.
State police assisted Mesa Police and located Daniel and his wife traveling on I-10 southbound toward Tucson. Both Heath and Vanessa Daniel were transported back to Mesa, where they were booked into jail, according to the report.
Heath is being held on a $500,000 bond.
Police records show Heath Daniel has prior arrests and convictions related to firearms, aggravated DUI and criminal trespassing. His wife does not have prior arrests or convictions, according to those records.
