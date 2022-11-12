The East Valley Veterans Parade Association, which is responsible for planning and executing this annual community event, needs your help.
The East Valley Veterans Parade Association is an all-volunteer community event organization that relies on the generosity of local businesses, organizations, and individuals to accomplish this collective patriotic tribute.
The East Valley Veterans Parade has a storied past.
When the annual Mesa Veterans Parade fell victim to necessary budget cuts in 2006, local residents Gerry Walker and Frank “Gunny” Alger spoke out on behalf of the 40-year-old Mesa tradition.
“There will be a Veterans Day parade if it is only me marching down the street with Frank watching,” Walker declared.
The Marine Corps League Saguaro Chapter in Mesa took the lead and the Mesa Veterans Parade Association was formed.
In 2013, the all-volunteer organization changed its name to the East Valley Veterans Parade Association to reflect the participation of parade entrants and sponsors from most East Valley communities.
“Community support is vital for future parades to honor, remember and thank our veterans, active military and their families,” organizers said in a release.
Support the continuation of the East Valley Veterans Parade by making a donation of any size at evvp.org. Donations to this nonprofit are tax-deductible.
Business owners interested in sponsoring next year’s parade can find information at that same website.
