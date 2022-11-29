The final chapter of the Power Food Truck Park saga may have been written Nov. 21 as the Mesa City Council approved a request to rezone the 6-acre former food park near Power and Brown Roads for multifamily residential to make way for 61 townhomes.
Residents who live close to the project came out to voice their opposition, including many who had patiently waited five hours to say their peace during the Oct. 26 planning and zoning meeting, where the project advanced in a split vote 5-2.
Neighbors highlighted in public comments the split vote by the Planning and Zoning Board and pointed out that the proposed density of the townhome complex would be 10 times that of the adjacent neighborhood.
“It’s asking way too much for those of us who have been there for a very, very long time in that neighborhood on property to add that much density in our neighborhood,” one neighbor said during public comments.
Last year, neighbors opposed the property owners’ use of the site as a food truck park during the pandemic.
During restaurant closures, the park attracted considerable business, with residents reporting as many as 265 cars at a time.
Neighbors complained about traffic, noise and the smell of cooking grease, contending the food park didn’t conform with the property’s existing zoning.
While negotiating with the city for an agreement to continue, the owners decided to scrap the food park, and in June submitted plans for “The Jackson” townhome community.
In the recent council hearing for The Jackson, neighbors took issue with several specific design features of the project.
Those features included the fact that each unit’s two parking spaces are stacked, one in the garage and one in the driveway, which they believe future residents would treat as just one parking space and park extra vehicles on neighborhood streets.
Neighbors also wanted the development’s entrance and exit to be off Power Road to limit traffic impacts on neighborhood streets.
During the hearing, council members asked the applicant’s attorney Sean Lake about some of these concerns, and also probed him about the neighborhood engagement process and why so many neighbors did not feel heard.
Lake said he had met with neighbors twice but they reached an “impasse” and were “agreeing to disagree.”
One of Lake’s responses to the concerns about inappropriate density was one he has applied to several other recent multifamily residential cases going before the city: The project owner lowered the number of building stories for structures adjacent to homes.
“The three-story that they’re referring to are all … pushed up against Power Road, so there will be a transition of height as you get closer to the residential,” Lake said. “Closer to the residential it’s single story, then two story.”
During council members' meeting, several justified their support with speeches that signaled the current city council’s support of diverse housing types in Mesa neighborhoods as a matter of policy.
Vice Mayor Jenn Duff in particular took the opportunity to make a statement that veered into larger guiding principles “because I know this conversation is again and again.”
Duff pointed out that many upscale master planned communities in Mesa include mixes of townhomes, condos and mid-level homes among larger custom homes, and it works.
“With proper landscaping and separation and entrances and stuff like that, it does work in character,” Duff said, “and it allows housing options for you to live in your neighborhood.”
“I know this neighborhood has big, beautiful homes, but if there was a point that you needed to downsize or you couldn’t keep up with the large property, you wouldn’t be able to be in your neighborhood, or have your grandparents or your kids living there.”
“So creating community with homes at all different aspects, I think is needed in our community,” Duff continued. “To have all custom homes in one corner and apartments over there is not how we lead our lives.”
“The density is only providing more options, and even in our master-planned communities, with great planning you can respect the surrounding properties,” Duff said.
Council member David Luna also threw down a gauntlet in explaining his “yes” vote.
“If we don’t do something like this, then I don’t know what else we can do,” Luna said. “I know, obviously, there’s going to be more people living there. There’s going to be obviously more traffic, but our streets can accommodate traffic. They can do all the things that this development is going to do.”
Council voted to approve the project 7-0.
After the vote, neighbors were frustrated with the outcome.
They didn’t feel like many of their critiques of the project had been addressed in the hearing, and one resident said “it seemed like (the council) knew the answer coming in.”
