Many hands made light work for the adults but students from Poston Junior High School did all the heavy lifting with their intellect at the National Academic League National Championship.
On April 11, Mesa Public Schools Governing Board recognized the 23 students and two coaches as 2022-2023 Mesa National Academic League City and State Champions, as well as the runner-up NAL National Champions 2023.
The team may have lost 60-58 to Central Junior High from Farmington, Utah, in the championship round, but it still logged another chapter in a two-year journey for a group of students who studied tirelessly together since October.
They became more than a team.
“We all shared a common goal: to compete at the highest level to represent our school and our district with pride,” Caleb Martineau told the MPS Governing Board. “We are proud of what we have accomplished and look forward to competing in academic pursuits in the future.”
For eighth grader Annie Melzer, the championship round marked the end of her time competing in NAL as the latest standard bearer for the females in her family. Preceding her in the NAL participation were mother Kathryn Melzer, and older sister Elsa, 16.
“Even if we won, it would still be our last game,” Annie Melzer said. “We all loved NAL and we didn’t want it to be over. It’s kind of sad.”
Coaches Ashley Kessler and Erik Lyall became the full-time coaches for Poston NAL team in 2017.
They both regularly reiterated the importance of every members’ full commitment to the team and said the students rallied to the cause.
“Everyone felt like they contributed, everyone felt prepared, anybody was ready to step up if needed,” Kessler said.
Academics at times took a backseat to fun and competitive drive, but the students’ collective commitment started a year ago.
While the team waited for a school bus to drive members to the Mesa Academy for Advanced Studies for the first meet, Kessler said, student Charles Adams asked to address the team.
Charles proceeded to give a galvanizing speech that may have contributed to the team’s 8-point win, he said.
“As coaches, we’d never won against the Academy,” Kessler said. “That was such a cool moment for that team walking away from a game that no one expected them to win.”
Since October, Poston students attended weekly practices and occasional on-the-spot coaching before and after school and with any spare moment they could meet.
No championship game goes without controversy, this time coming from a technological snafu with the video conferencing equipment.
With a tie score in the championship round and one question left, Poston answered incorrectly when asked for the singular form of data (correct answer: datum).
Some Poston team members speculated the opposing team signaled their answer after time had run out but received the game-winning points regardless.
If they gave out MVP awards, Connor Torrance made his case, scoring 22 individual points throughout the national tournament and tying with a student on Central Junior High.
Not to be outdone, Slade Stahle had 20 individual points and Joel Root scored 8.
National Academic League operates in 10 states that start the regular season in January, when schools compete within their school districts to eventually determine a state champion that then qualifies for the national tournament.
Comprising of 15 to 40 Academic Athletes, teams compete one-on-one in a game answering questions from the NAL Question Bank that spans 22 subjects such as math, English/language arts, science and social studies.
There also is a round of presenting a solution to one complex, real-world problem.
Before each of the four quarters, a “tip-off” question determines which team goes first and over four quarters when teams apply various strategy to accrue as many points as possible.
With 10 league champions from across the country, March Madness ensues as teams compete via video conferencing in a single-elimination national tournament bracket played across March and April.
Along with displaying the two trophies, Post Junior High administrators will hang a banner in the school’s gymnasium to join all the athletic banners.
A more touching tribute came when the student’s presented two decorative pieces to both coaches. The students added their signatures and words of appreciation.
“I had to wait to read mine so I wouldn’t cry,” Kessler said. “This group is truly special.”
A trip to Krazy Air Trampoline Park in Mesa sounds fun to her daughter Annie but Kathryn Melzer said she knows it doesn’t compare to the fun the students, teachers and parents had during their momentous championship run.
As a teen, Melzer’s team from Carson Junior High School finished 16th in the nation.
She said she still reconnects with her friends and coach from that team 25 years later.
The same scoreboards and buzzers used by Kathryn gave her “a little, little walk down memory lane.”
She added that the competition is an extracurricular that makes academics fun, exciting and surmountable subject while bringing a welcome distraction from the “craziness” of teenage life.
“It’s a unique thing and it’s so fun for these kids,” Kathryn Melzer said. “And to know it was there last, there were some tears in the last photo, knowing that they were done.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.