Led by coaches Ashley Kessler and Erik Lyall, Poston Junior High School NAL students who won the state championship for the 2023 National Academic League competition include Cory Cain, Ryder Campbell, Annabelle Clarkson, Brett Dunn, Allison Halstead, Aly Hunt, Aspen Hyatt, Joshua Ledezma, Liam Ledner, James Martineau, Allie Meldrum, Annie Melzer, Grayson Pew, Madelyn Ralph, Lucas Root, Aurelia Serfustini, Claire Soelberg and Cadin Wagner. (Special to the Tribune)