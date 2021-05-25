The Mesa Police and Mesa Fire and Medical departments combined to fight a fire and rescue a teenager from smoke Thursday, May 20.
Two Mesa Police officers saw the smoke at an apartment complex at 703 E. Knoll St., near North Home and East McKellips Road.
According to a fire department spokesman, “Police were able to quickly rescue one 13-year-old victim from the fire-involved apartment.”
Firefighters then extinguished the flames and rescued a dog as they evacuated adjoining apartments.
The teenager was treated at the scene and did not require hospitalization.
“An 84-year-old neighbor was also treated for minor smoke inhalation and related medical issues and was transported from the fire scene to a local hospital,” according to the fire department.
Ten residents displaced by the fire are being assisted by the American Red Cross.
