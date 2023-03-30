Sam Heivilin took aim and concentrated on pulling the trigger at the blue targets flying toward her while a train roared by noisily, blaring its horn.
The 16-year-old was participating in a simulated law-enforcement shooting exercise at the Gilbert Public Safety Training Facility. Sam and 30 other girls in grades 9-12 got a glimpse into firefighting and police operations as part of the Aspire Academy.
“I has not disappointed,” said Sam, a student at Gilbert Christian Schools’ high school and whose dad is a retired Mesa cop. “I dreamed of being a firefighter so I wanted to get some hands-on experience and get to put on some bunker gear, maybe take a ride in the truck and climb a bunch of ladders. Just hands-on experience to get to see if that is really what I wanted to do with my life.”
During the four-day overnight camp March 16-19, the girls took part in hands-on activities such as conducting a traffic stop, investigating a crime scene, rappelling down buildings and climbing a 100-foot-tall fire truck ladder, doing them side-by-side with women firefighters and cops from 19 law enforcement and fire agencies across the Valley, including from Mesa, Chandler, Scottsdale, Glendale, Avondale, FBI, Border Patrol and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms.
“It’s nice to see women in those roles and that they are excelling,” Sam said.
This was the first time Gilbert’s 50-acre state-of-the-art joint training facility hosted the Aspire Academy. The academy is offered in the spring and fall and the next session takes place in Chandler. The program launched eight years ago, spearheaded by women in Mesa Police and fire departments.
“It’s a program we have to influence young girls who want to come out and potentially be law enforcement or firefighters,” Gilbert Officer Dani Covey said. “We have a chance first-hand to get to show them what the careers are like.”
Covey said she wanted to be a police officer since she was a kid.
“My dad was a police officer,” Covey said. “I actually drew a picture when I was in kindergarten that said, ‘when I grow up, I want to be a blue star just like my dad.’ He had blue stars on the side of his patrol car.”
Covey said many young girls don’t have that influence.
“They might think the career is completely different from what it is so we get to have them come out here and we give them first-hand experience of what it’s really like – a day in the shoes of a police office, a day in the shoes of firefighters.”
The program also is good recruiting tool, especially for Gilbert Police, which has joined the national 30X30 Initiative, a pledge to increase the number of female police officers to 30% by the year 2030.
Research suggests that women officers use less force, are named in fewer complaints and lawsuits, see better outcomes for crime victims and are perceived by communities to being more honest and compassionate, according to the coalition of police leaders, researchers and professional organizations pushing to advance women representation in policing.
Currently, women make up 12% of sworn officers and 3% of police leadership in the country, according to the Initiative. Women comprise 11.7% of the 373 full-time sworn officers on the Gilbert Police force, according to the department.
Police Chief Michael Soelberg at the council retreat in December talked about the initiative.
“By the year 2030, we need to show that women are as capable as being police officers as men,” Soelberg said. “And in some instances they may be even better. And I think it’s important that we let our communities know that we always hire the most qualified people not just based on gender. But we definitely need more women.”
According to Covey, the seven different agencies participating in the upcoming police academy at the training facility comprises 25% women, she said.
“When I got hired on I was the first female to have been hired for a little while,” said Covey, who’s been a police officer for almost a decade. “And now we are in every academy class.”
Covey said an open forum was held for the girls to ask questions and it ran the gamut.
“They wanted to know about the hiring process, they wanted to know what the academy is like, they wanted to know what were some of the scariest things we’ve seen, they wanted to know if there is sexism on the job,” she said. “They are asking some of the hard questions and we are able to have those really good conversations with them.”
Covey said choosing a career in law enforcement is empowering.
“It’s a great opportunity for me,” she said. “Every day is something different. It’s a job where you don’t know what you’re going to get one day after the other. It’s exciting, it’s a very physically demanding job. So, I think for somebody who wants to better themselves and push themselves it’s a really unique opportunity and for me I know I love helping people in crisis.
“I’m part of the Crisis Intervention Team. For me what better opportunity when somebody is having their worst day, they call us and what a privilege it is for me to get to respond and help them and you really don’t get to do that in any other profession.”
Sarah Dutton, who’s been a Gilbert firefighter for 1-1/2 years, said the purpose of the academy is to show the girls they can do the jobs traditionally dominated by men.
“For me growing up, I didn’t know anyone in the fire service but especially I didn’t know any women,” she said.
“But being able to band together, we have so many different departments out here, coming together to collaborate on this and we are able to show these girls that if we can do it so can they. The biggest takeaway we are trying to teach them is they can do hard things they might not think they can but we show them that they can do it.”
She added that the girls gain confidence from completing their tasks and they also learn problem-solving and other life skills at the academy.
Maclayne Justus, a 17-year-old student at Perry High School, said she took the academy because of her dad Mark Justus, a deputy chief with Gilbert Fire and Rescue.
And, the Queen Creek resident said she recently earned her pilot’s license and was eyeing a career as a fire pilot.
“I’ve never seen this many girls,” Maclayne said. “I grew up around all this and I’ve only met two girls who were in the fire industry. So it’s very interesting.
“I think it’s very good to be around all these females. They are super strong, they are all independent and they are all confident.”
Despite having fun with the police stuff, Maclayne said she’s still leaning toward firefighting.
“I can’t be a police officer with what they deal with,” she said. “I heard lots of stories and it’s not a fit for me.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.