Phoenix to exit Gateway Airport board next year

Phoenix’s announcement of its exit from the Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport will likely increase the clout of the smaller East Valley communities in the management of the Mesa airport.
Although it historically has served as a reliever for Sky Harbor International Airport, Phoenix announced on June 30 it will pull out of the Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport Authority next June.
Officials on both sides of the partnership framed the move as a demonstration of Gateway’s progress toward becoming an international cargo hub and commercial passenger airport.
Besides Mesa, the authority that owns and manages the former Williams Air Force Base includes Apache Junction, Queen Creek, Gilbert and the Gila River Indian Community.
They assumed control of the 3,000-acre site from the federal government in 1998 to operate a civilian airport surrounded by commercial and industrial development.
In departing from the Gateway Authority, Phoenix will give up its powerful vote on its board of directors and cease paying $1.3 million in annual “operating investments” to the airport.
Phoenix currently holds the second most influential power on the board after Mesa in weighted votes, thanks to its cumulative financial contributions of $25 million over the years.
Because the intergovernmental agreement caps Mesa’s vote share at 50%, Phoenix’s votes will be divvied among the remaining municipalities and the GRIC.
Phoenix and Gateway officials said their respective aviation departments will continue to cooperate with each other and that the separation is occurring on friendly terms.
Phoenix Councilman Jim Waring, who represents Phoenix on the Gateway board as its vice chair, issued a statement that cited Gateway’s “strength and financial solvency.”
Noting that Phoenix must continue making financial investments in its own system of airports, Waring said, “Now is the right time to conclude participation on the PMGA Board.”
Phoenix said it was providing a year’s notice before leaving “to help ensure an orderly transition and provide the (PGMA) authority ample time to account for the reduction in member contributions associated with the City of Phoenix departure.”
Gateway Authority President J. Brian O’Neill said the announcement did not come as a surprise and that he is not worried about losing Phoenix’s annual contribution.
He said that city’s payment amounts to about 1% of the airport’s annual operating budget of $128 million.
When asked whether he agreed with Waring that it was the “right time” for Phoenix to leave, O’Neill said, “Sure.”
When Phoenix joined the board in 2006, “Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport … was in a much different place than it is today,” O’Neill said.
“At that time, the airport benefitted from the resources, aviation experience and leadership provided by (Phoenix) and its Aviation Department,” he explained, adding:
“Today, Gateway Airport is experiencing record commercial passenger growth and is thriving operationally and financially. The authority doesn’t need the same assistance it did almost two decades ago.”
Phoenix was not one of the original members of the airport authority, but accepted an invitation from fledgling Gateway Authority, then known as Williams Gateway Airport.
Southeast Valley officials sought Phoenix officials’ knowledge of running a large airport, its money and its connections with Federal Aviation Administration officials to help develop and implement a master plan.
One of the benefits for Phoenix was the opportunity to shape Gateway in a way that would complement the services offered at Sky Harbor.
The parties ultimately decided that Sky Harbor would market itself as a primary passenger hub that also handles overnight package air cargo, while PMGA would focus on domestic point-to-point passenger service and international cargo.
Both airports seem to have stayed in their lanes, with Gateway developing according to plan.
With shipping giant DSV Air & Sea beginning weekly service this year and continued growth at SkyBridge, a section of the airport dedicated to cargo services, Gateway is well on its way to becoming a cargo hub.
Regional passenger service is well-established at Gateway, though growth has been anemic this year.
Allegiant Airlines is trimming flights amid a pilot shortage and three Canadian airlines deciding to stop seasonal service for next year. Two of those airlines will continue flights to the region via Sky Harbor.
Currently, the mayors of the Gateway Authority’s member entities serve on the board, excepting Phoenix and GRIC, which sends Lt. Governor Monica Antone.
The board has final say over everything from airport spending, to contracts and master plans.
Consensus has reigned on the board – in public at least – and members have handed the airport’s professional staff unanimous approval on major decisions for at least the last year-and-a-half.
Gateway Airport has landed numerous successes in the last year, including a $100 million private investment in a maintenance hub by business jet maker Gulfstream and a manufacturing facility for space tourism company Virgin Galactic.
