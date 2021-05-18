First, a group challenged Mesa’s new Non-Discrimination Ordinance, turning in more than 10,000 signatures of support.
Then, another group challenged the challenge.
The battles began as soon as Mesa City Council’s March 1 vote, which outlawed discrimination based on a number of factors; after a 120-day “education period,” the ordinance was to go into effect June 29.
But a group called United for Mesa flew into action, collecting more than 11,500 signatures – what seemed a comfortable 25 percent more than the minimum required – supporting a petition by the April 1 deadline.
United for Mesa’s petition demanded the ordinance be put aside and for Mesa voters to decide on the issue.
Those signatures made it through initial scrutiny by the city and county.
Two weeks ago, according to city spokesman Randy Poilcar, Mesa’s city clerk disqualified 338 signatures, leaving 11,167 for a random sample by the county.
The county sent a random-sample verification – with the number of signatures allowed still well above the minimum – back to the city May 4, triggering a five-day protest period.
On May 7, Mesa Loves Everyone and Mesa resident Bryce Cook filed an “Uncontested Verified Complaint for Declaratory and Injunctive Relief” with Maricopa County Superior Court.
Cook is affiliated with Faces of Freedom, which shares his story on its website: “For a long time, Bryce wasn’t too comfortable with the LGBTQ community, because he was a long-time member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. But slowly, over time, his discomfort with gay people began to change.
“In 2003, Bryce and his wife Sara received a letter from their son Trevor – he was coming out to them as gay. Later, their son Tanner also came out as gay. The two experiences helped catapult the Cook parents into action, determined to share their experiences and help other parents, especially within the Mormon community, to better understand their children and other LGBTQ people.”
The court filing insisted many of United for Mesa’s petition signatures had no residence addresses, no dates of signing, more than one signature by the same person or signatures that did not match the signature on voter registrations.
A number of challenged signatures is not listed in Mesa Loves Everyone’s court filing, which states, “United for Mesa concedes that it did not collect sufficient valid signatures for the proposed referendum to qualify for the ballot.”
According to a May 7 email from the challenge group, “United for Mesa will stipulate to a court judgment that will keep a referendum on Mesa’s non-discrimination ordinance off the ballot, citing legal technicalities and the deep pockets of the opposition lobby.”
While Mesa Loves Everyone celebrated the cleared path for the ordinance outlawing discrimination, United for Mesa was defiant.
It complained it was up against “the deep pockets of a nationally funded opposition... It is disappointing but unsurprising that these kinds of tactics are being utilized to silence the clear voices of Mesa residents.”
And, the group trying to shoot down the ordinance promised, “This is by no means our last effort. The need for Mesa residents to have a say in the direction of their city remains. And citizen concerns about this ordinance have not magically gone away. Mesa is awakened and united.”
The Mesa Non-discrimination Ordinance passed by a 5-2 vote March 1, with a 120-day buffer “for public education.” After that, first violations are subject to up to $300 fines. Fines of repeat offenders could be as high as $2,500.
