When former District 6 Council member Kevin Thompson termed out from City Council and was elected to the Arizona Corporation Commission, he left a vacancy not just on council, but on Mesa’s Sustainability and Transportation Committee, which he chaired for seven years.
Mayor John Giles has appointed a new transportation chair and committee that comprises council members who are enthusiastic about multimodal transportation and making Mesa less dependent on cars.
With Mesa updating its Master Transportation Plan this year, the new committee, chaired by first-year District 5 Councilwoman Alicia Goforth, could be poised to bend the city’s transportation priorities toward greater prioritization of bike lanes, sidewalks, shared use paths, street cars and emerging modes of transportation like electric scooters.
The other two members of are Vice Mayor Francisco Heredia, a Valley Metro board member, and Councilwoman Jenn Duff, who in 2021 joined the second class of the Complete Streets Workshop.
That workshop was hosted by nonprofit Smart Growth America, which advocates for “high-quality public transportation, safe and convenient biking and walking infrastructure, and well-maintained roads and bridges,” according to its website.
One of most visible changes by the reconstituted committee is its more frequent meeting schedule. It met last month and plans additional meetings scheduled for April 13 and June 8.
Three meetings would be more meetings than the committee has held in a single year since 2018, and there could be more.
“You’ll probably see us meeting more and being productive,” Goforth said.
She said pathways, walkability and transportation are major concerns for her constituents in northeast Mesa, and at the March committee meeting, she laid out her philosophy:
“One thing that I tried to impress upon them is that we start all of our streets design with our community values and priorities – as opposed to the other way around, which is from the standpoint of making the priority be speed and level of service and efficiency at all costs.”
Goforth said community values are more centered around “safety, cost and certainly integrating multimodal transportation.”
Transportation Department staff agreed with Goforth’s desire to reflect community values in its streets and said the Transportation Plan update this year will help to do that.
The Sustainability and Transportation Committee is one of six standing council committees mandated by the City Charter.
Members of the three-member committees get more face time with the staff involved in their domains than other council members, and provide input on projects ahead of the full council.
Duff said that committee members can also influence city decisions by building knowledge in their subject area and sharing that with their colleagues when issues related to a topic come before the body.
Committees also drill down on smaller topics with staff than they might at a full council meeting.
At the March meeting, for example, Goforth asked staff about enhancing canal paths and creating access through collaborations with outside agencies like the Central Arizona Project and the Roosevelt Water Conservation District.
Giles told the Tribune that his selections for this year’s Sustainability and Transportation Committee arre not intended to change the course of Mesa’s transportation planning, though the mayor has championed multimodal transportation on the Maricopa Association of Governments.
Earlier this year, he criticized a proposal from the Arizona State Legislature to limit transportation spending from a renewed half-cent sales tax to 95% for roads, 5% for buses and none for light rail or streetcars.
But he downplayed the notion of a deliberate shift on the committee.
“If we’re able to match council members with a good fit, we try, but we also recognize the benefits of different assignments every couple of years,” he said. “It grows their experience, and they may bring new perspectives to the group.”
Asked why Thompson headed the Sustainability and Transportation committee for so long, Giles said, “The longevity of his service on the board was not by design, and neither is Councilmember Goforth’s appointment as chair.”
Goforth seconded the mayor’s comments.
“This was an area that was up for grabs, and so they assigned me to it, which, coincidentally, I was very happy with because I’m very interested in both of those areas,” Goforth said.
While the mayor attributed the lineup more to chance than design, current members expressed excitement for the committee and the work ahead this year.
Heredia said he expected the new committee to “have a more prolonged conversation about what works, what doesn’t work, what we’re hearing from constituents and how we can maximize our resources.”
Since transportation funds are limited, Heredia said the committee will be important in figuring out how to spend money on projects “that make sense and are being used.”
He believes the committee could have an impact on the city’s planning.
“I think when we have robust discussions, we can really have an effect on how we think about different projects,” he said.
At its first meeting, committee members made their passion for transportation clear.
Transportation is “the skeleton of our city,” Duff told staff. “How we design these roads often dictates the building of communities and our neighborhoods, and our local economies.”
Transportation staff and committee members seemed to be generally on the same page.
At one point, Transportation Director R.J. Zeder paused to reiterate that the Transportation Department is pro-path.
“Our staff love paths,” he said. “These are people who are passionate about biking, and it can be a challenge sometimes because people think we aren’t for bike paths. We love them, but ultimately, it comes to dollars, and when you look at, $2 to $10 million, a mile, the money will take us so far. We’re trying to look where people are using the system.”
Goforth said she wants to make access to canal pathways a priority.
Asked about the possibility of gaining access to paths along the Central Arizona Project canal and others, staff said the efforts to forge agreements with outside agencies have been hampered by disagreements over liability and maintenance responsibilities.
The new chair is already lobbying to open up access.
“I just took a helicopter ride with CAP, and all throughout the majority of the CAP canal that I saw, there was a path, a pedestrian path, and guess where it stops, it stops at Mesa,” Goforth said. “So, it is possible, and we have the CAP running right through District 5.
