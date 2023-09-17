Panel rejects Hobbs’ housing choice for ‘plagiarism’

Saying she is guilty of “plagiarism,’’ Republicans on a Senate panel on Sept. 14 rejected Gov. Katie Hobbs’s choice of Joan Serviss to head the Arizona Department of Housing.
The 3-2 vote by the Committee on Director Nominations came after Serviss acknowledged that some letters of support for policy changes at the federal level she wrote and sent when she headed the Arizona Housing Coalition were lifted verbatim from what was written by others.
But she said that was common practice among advocacy groups. She also said these carbon copies amounted to no more than 5% of all the communications she sent out during her dozen years running the coalition
Democratic Sen. Flavio Bravo said it isn’t like these were academic research papers where plagiarism is strictly forbidden.
But Sen. Jake Hoffman, R-Queen Creek, who heads the panel, said this is about far more than parroting language from other advocacy groups. And he specifically cited what he said where whole paragraphs lifted, without attribution, from Bloomberg News.
All that, he said, makes her unfit to head a state agency with millions of dollars to administer.
Hoffman said it proves that Serviss lacks original thinking.
“I think that Katie Hobbs is looking for a ‘yes’ woman, someone who is just going to rubber stamp whatever Hobbs’ agenda is, and not push back,’’ he said in voting to reject her.
Hoffman said that is underlined by the fact that Serviss has not been included in discussions about restrictions on new housing developments in the fastest-growing parts of the Phoenix area because they lack an assured water supply.
Those restrictions, he said, eliminated 25% of the potential new housing stock in the area, an issue directly related to the job of the Department of Housing to help ensure affordable housing.
That issue of Serviss’ absence from discussions of water supply also was raised by Sen. Justine Wadsack, R-Tucson.
Wadsack, a Realtor, accused Hobbs of favoring multi-family homes and commercial development over single-family homes because none of those were affected by the decision of the Department of Water Resources not to issue permits for new subdivisions in some areas on the fringes of Phoenix.
But it was the accusations of plagiarism that ultimately torpedoed Serviss’ nomination despite widespread support from various veterans’ organizations who praised her work with them when she headed the Arizona Housing Coalition.
Hoffman, who had amassed the paperwork with the duplicate writings, came to Thursday’s hearing prepared to attack not just her nomination but the governor with whom he has had an openly hostile relationship.
“Katie Hobbs’ repeated attempts to legislate via executive order and force her nominees to act as accomplices to doing so have demonstrated a blatant disregard for the statutory and constitutional restraints placed on her executive power,’’ Hoffman said.
And he said it is the role of the committee he chairs to determine whether her nominees will enforce the law as written “or whether they’ll choose to bend, change or create new law, whether by their own ideological motivation or as an accomplice to Hobbs’ despotic executive overreach.’’
Hoffman cited a 2018 letter she wrote on behalf of the Arizona Housing Coalition to the Food and Nutrition Service about policy changes.
“In six full paragraphs of that comment letter that you authored, it appears to have copied and pasted, without attribution, the text offered by Northwest Harvest and the Arizona Community Action Association that they submitted weeks before you submitted your letter,’’ he told her. “Would you consider this to be plagiarism?’’
Serviss did not.
“A common practice among advocacy organizations was to utilize templates to submit a shared chorus of support or concern on policy priorities,’’ she responded.
Serviss said the ACAA, like her former group, is a member of the “basic needs coalition’’ which includes advocacy organizations that work on issues of housing, food insecurity, child care and other social issues.
Hoffman was not convinced that was legitimate.
“It’s truly unfortunate that you would choose to plagiarize others’ work and misrepresent it as your own,’’ he said, saying that a “similar world view’’ did not allow Serviss to “regurgitate it as your own.’’
Sen. T.J. Shope, R-Coolidge, said he was prepared to back Serviss – and provide the necessary margin to advance the nomination to the full Senate – until he saw materials from Bloomberg News, which ended up in her letter to the federal Department of Housing and Urban Development without attribution.
“That was a change for me,’’ Shope said.
Hobbs press aide Christian Slater did not address any of the comments about whether Serviss was trying to pass off the work of others as her own.
Instead he accused Hoffman and his committee as being “interested in nothing more than playing political games and making a mockery of the nominee confirmation process.’’
