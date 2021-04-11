Health officials are concerned people in Mesa are dying – from fear.
What can be called “COVID collateral damage” comprises people with chest pain, shortness of breath and other life-threatening conditions who are afraid to go to the emergency room.
“People are dying because of the fear of COVID and not seeking care,” said Dr. Brian Hess, who oversees Abrazo emergency rooms, including Abrazo Mesa Hospital.
At the height of the pandemic, instead of sirens, the sound was of crickets at Banner Desert Medical Center in west Mesa, which has the busiest emergency room in the state and one of the most high-volume emergency departments in the country.
“We’re still seeing people hesitating to seek treatment because of their – I guess you could call it ‘COVID fear,’” said Dr. David Moromisato, chief medical officer of Banner Desert.
“We’re still seeing our emergency volume down about 20 percent – which is OK if they don’t need treatment, but people are hesitant to come to the hospital.”
Across town, the situation is similar at Abrazo Mesa Hospital in east Mesa.
“The trend is changing, but very early on in the pandemic, people were scared to death to go to the hospital,” said Dr. Chris Lipinski of Abrazo Mesa Hospital. “You know, ‘That’s where the COVID patients are going.’ It’s natural to avoid a high-risk environment.”
But he said reality is the flip side of fear: “In terms of places you can go, the grocery store is going to be a much higher risk for you than going and seeing a physician in the emergency department for your chest pain.”
With thorough cleaning and disinfecting protocols as well as professionals wearing equipment that protects them as well as patients, it’s hard to be in a safer, more sterile environment, Lipinski stresses.
“Don’t ignore that chest pain; don’t be afraid to go to the ER,” Lipinski pleaded.
“Data proves that … You don’t see studies saying emergency departments are superspreaders. They’re just not,” Lipinski said.
Still, at the height of the pandemic, Abrazo Mesa’s emergency department saw about half the volume it normally would.
Hess, who spends much of his time at Abrazo Scottsdale, not far from his home, can only shake his head in bemusement at statements he hears from trauma patients.
“People apologize for seeking care – they’re having chest pain or bleeding from a wound and they’re apologizing for coming in,” Hess said. “They think the emergency department is just for COVID. In my mind, that’s really absurd, they need care.”
What does he say to them?
“Not only do you deserve care, you need it – and it’s safe to come to the hospital.”
What’s happening in the East Valley is a microcosm of a national trend.
According to a study published in the American Journal of Emergency Medicine, emergency department visits for serious cardiovascular conditions dropped sharply in 2020 compared to 2019 visits in 108 EDs in 18 states.
Heart attack (STEMI), stroke and other heart-related emergency visits fell to about half of pre-pandemic levels in mid-2020, before recovering slightly by the end of the year, according to the study by US Acute Care Solutions.
“Given the clear benefits of hospital-based care for these conditions, the early pandemic declines likely worsened outcomes for many patients and led to avoidable deaths outside the hospital because ED care was not sought,” the study concludes.
In the same publication, Dr. Joseph Alpert, professor and medical director of cardiac rehabilitation at the University of Arizona College of Medicine, published a commentary titled “Mortality from Fear,” confirming the study.
He noted patients’ fear of the hospital during the pandemic: “‘Oh, no, don’t even think of sending me there. I know I will die if you send me there.’ … Fear of a COVID infection kept patients with potentially lethal conditions from coming to the emergency department and being admitted to the hospital.
“Patients often stated that they knew it was safer to stay home rather than come to the hospital.”
Even after he educated patients about the hospital’s stringent cleaning, social distancing and protective personal equipment policies, “Unfortunately, much of this information fell on deaf ears. It seems that fear had overcome rational thinking.”
With graduations approaching just as restaurant, bar and mask restrictions have been rescinded, some worry a “third wave” of COVID is looming.
Moromisato said the Banner Mesa hospital’s COVID unit is down from a high of 300 patients to about 30.
On March 25, Gov. Doug Ducey ordered local governments to remove mask mandates; Mesa quickly complied with the order.
“While I remain an advocate for precautions to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, including mask wearing, this can no longer be a legal requirement in the city of Mesa,” Mayor John Giles noted.
Though he lifted the mask requirement in public (except for city buildings, where masks will still be required), Giles stressed:
“All Mesa residents should remain actively vigilant because the pandemic is not over. Please continue to exercise the effective habits we’ve learned during the pandemic, including social distancing, good hygiene and mask wearing when distancing is not possible.”
Local healthcare leaders forcefully seconded the mayor’s advice.
“As everybody starts doing whatever they like and going to restaurants at full capacity and only a small percentage are vaccinated … we still have a lot of people who are unvaccinated and unprotected,” Moromisato said. “So, it is concerning. We wanted to go a little slower, so we’re concerned about another surge.
“We’re not out of the woods yet,” Moromisato said. “We really still need a few more months of real caution.”
Lipinski of Abrazo Mesa agreed wholeheartedly.
“This is a major source of concern in the medical community. By loosening mask usage or relaxing social distancing behaviors, the fuel is still there,” Lipinski said.
As Hess put it, “I think we still need to be very cautious and proceed very carefully. Patients need to take precautions to avoid acquiring the virus.”
In a typical year, 140,000 patients visit the 100-bed Banner Desert emergency department.
In 2020, emergency visits were down to about 110,000 at Banner Desert.
And it wasn’t because people were no longer in traumatic situations: “It was just because people were afraid to come to the emergency department,” Moromisato said.
“It’s definitely safe to come to the hospital and get your care,” he concluded. “You don’t need to fear going to the hospital because of all the precautions we take.”
Lipinski added, “The bigger picture is these missed care opportunities, the 56-year-old guy sitting in his office at home with chest pain considering going in for testing but concerned because of COVID.”
And he had an eerie prediction:
“Five years from now, the number of people harmed by delays in care for emerging symptoms – cardiac arrest, heart attack, heart failure – that didn’t go in to seek care and worsened, or their COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease) got worse … those are going to be numbers that are mammoth, compared to COVID numbers.”
Hess said, “I don’t know if we’ll ever know the toll this is taking on people.
“Patients unfortunately are fearful to come in,” Hess said with a sigh. “We’ve had patients with heart attacks who had chest pain for a week and waited to come in, they were very critically ill. We see those delays. It’s really sad.”
