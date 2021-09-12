The two biggest drops in achievement testing statewide were math scores and the number of students who took the standardized test.
Like many other districts, Mesa Public Schools had a similar drop in the number of students who took the test, with math tests in MPS plummeting – an early indicator that teaching math remotely is a challenge, squared.
Test scores in Arizona fell across the board last school year, as COVID-19 upended learning through the year and led to a sharp drop in the number of students taking the tests, the Arizona Department of Education said.
Results released by the department last week showed that 38 percent of students got “satisfactory” grades on the language test and 31 percent passed the math test in 2021, compared to 42 percent for both tests in 2019, the last year for which test results are available.
The test was administered last spring; there was no testing last year.
Mesa Public Schools nearly mirrored the state results, with 37 percent listed as “passing” English Language Arts and 31 percent passing the math test. (The state tests are now known as AzM2.)
In 2019, 41 percent of MPS students who took the English test passed, with 43 percent of those who took the math test passing.
An important footnote: Only about 26,000 students took the most recent tests, compared to 42,000 in 2019.
For this and other reasons, the Department of Education warned that results from the pandemic year “need to be viewed with extreme caution” when compared to other years.
“When considering the results of students who did take the test, it is important to remember the learning disruptions from COVID-19 that may have impacted student learning in unforeseen ways,” the department said in a note released with the data.
The Tribune asked Dr. Tracy Yslas, assistant superintendent of teaching and learning for MPS, if the sharp drops in math show teaching math remotely was an extra challenge.
“The district saw inconsistencies across the board regardless of whether students were in person or remote,” Yslas said. “Fewer students participated in testing, and scores did decrease.
“There are a number of reasons for the decrease in math, including student attendance, illness and the challenge of remote learning. Teaching math remotely was new for many teachers and students, so it was an extra challenge. However, we know that our students gained many other skills that were not assessed from the AzM2.”
She added MPS is looking at various strategies to help lagging students catch up after a year spent bouncing back and forth from remote learning to the classroom.
“Mesa Public Schools is implementing a new suite of assessment tools that include screeners, progress monitoring and benchmarks to pinpoint student strengths and needs,” Yslas said. “The data will help teachers better target exactly what students need to move forward.
“It is imperative to meet students where they are and continue to move forward by teaching the knowledge and skills they need for the next day, week, month and year.”
Rather than allowing gaps to widen, “we must continue to teach on grade level, prioritize standards and provide just-in-time scaffolding and intervention through small group instruction, feedback and tutoring,” she added.
“Additionally, the use of diagnostic tools and data to pinpoint the skills needed to personalize learning for each student is critical. All students need access to high quality resources and rigorous instruction.
“Finally, we will continue to provide additional opportunities for students to grow through daily, embedded intervention, after-school programming and summer academies.”
The Department of Education pointed out that “a significant number of students did not take the test” this year. Close to 740,000 students took both tests in 2019, but just 520,912 took the math test last school year and 511,679 took the language skills test.
The test measures four levels of proficiency, from minimal to high. Among MPS students who took both tests, only 10 percent showed high proficiency in English and 11 percent high proficiency in math.
The AzM2 test, formerly known as AzMerit, and the Multi-State Alternate Assessment test are given to students in grades 3 through 8 and grade 10. Besides measuring student progress, the AzM2 scores are typically used by the Education Department to assign letter grades to state schools, ranking their performance against others in the state.
But state lawmakers last year suspended the use of the standardized tests for the ranking of schools, while still requiring that the test be administered to students.
Gov. Doug Ducey ordered that the students’ scores still be evaluated to “identify the extent of learning loss” during the pandemic year.
Despite concerns that school administrators and state officials can rely too heavily on standardized test scores to assess school performance, advocates said the results could prove important.
“Standardized tests are an important piece of data, but outside of a pandemic it still doesn’t tell the full story,” said Erin Hart, senior vice president for Education Forward Arizona. “We over-relied on it as a state. It’s really the only data policymakers and people at the state level have, and it has its importance, but it’s not the end-all, be-all.”
While the drop in test scores is not surprising, Arizona Federation of Teachers President Ralph Quintana said the decline is difficult to measure since there are no test scores from 2020 to compare them with.
“The report isn’t looking at how students have grown between 2020 and 2021,” Quintana said. “Not being able to have growth scores, because students missed a year of testing, severely impacted what we see.”
State-wide declines were seen in all demographic groups, but scores for Black, Latino and Native American students were all below the state average. Quintana said that while all students faced challenges last year, minority students were particularly hard hit.
“It was really hard virtually,” he said of remote schooling. “It’s not surprising that some of these demographics didn’t perform as well as we wanted. Poorer communities weren’t ready for virtual learning. Poor, working class communities lost access to education.”
That was echoed by Hart.
“It’s not just remote learning, but also what kids were dealing with,” she said. “People were experiencing trauma and loss. Kids were sick and quarantined. Some families experienced job loss and weren’t having regular meals. Social isolation as well has affected so many students.”
Cronkite News Service contributed to this story.
