Michael Wilson started running in third grade and doesn’t plan to stop anytime soon.
And on April 17, the 19-year-old Mesa man will jog among 30,000 of the world’s best runners in the 127th annual Boston Marathon.
Wilson qualifies as a para-runner, requiring assistance during the marathon due to his cerebral palsy.
On behalf of his sponsor, he hopes to raise $10,000 for RUN3rd Alliance, a 10-year-old Mesa nonprofit that operates after-school running programs across the Valley.
RUN3rd Alliance President/CEO Mindy Przeor said Wilson’s wonderful moment in one of the world’s most well-known athletic competitions has been a decade in the making – and one she hopes will send a powerful message.
“Anything is possible if you believe in yourself and work towards it,” Przeor said.
RUN3rd Alliance teaches kids in fourth through sixth grades the priorities of who you should run for: first for yourself, second for your family and third for others.
Annually, John Hancock donates 1,000 Boston Marathon entries to select non-profit organizations to use for fundraising. Last year, non-profit runners raised over $11.7 million for their causes.
Since 2015, RUN3rd has partnered with the John Hancock Life Insurance Company in the Marathon Non-Profit Program, sending a dozen “charity athletes” to the Boston Marathon to raise money for the nonprofit.
To Wilson, the Boston Marathon only marks a steppingstone for his true goal of running across the country from New York to California – just to prove he can.
“My original thought when I thought of it is I want to do this just because I can,” Wilson said. “There was no other intention behind it.”
Elisabeth Wilson said her oldest son’s cerebral palsy stems from a “traumatic birth” in which oxygen flow to parts of his brain was interrupted, killing some brain cells. Fortunately, Elisabeth said, her son’s brain has since grown new pathways to “make things work.”
This has led to a running style that may appear “a little more clunky” especially since his left heel never touches the ground. But Elisabeth credits Michael’s “brute strength” for learning to work around his struggles and run without pain or discomfort.
“So, he’s just kind of had to figure out how to work around it,” Elisabeth said.
Integral to Wilson’s readiness for the Boston Marathon has been Mindy Przeor, a lifelong athlete who played team sports most of her life including soccer, badminton and ran track at Corona del Sol High School as well as club ice hockey at Arizona State University.
But with opportunities for team sports dwindling as an adult, Przeor said she and her husband decided to start running as a sport to stay active and healthy in 2006.
For the last 21 years, Przeor taught elementary physical education across the Valley, including at Brinton Elementary School in Mesa.
And amid the financial crisis in 2008 when many schools cut funding for after school programs, she had an idea.
To keep the kids active, Przeor said she started a running club because it required “very little cost” but provided an activity the kids can easily take part in.
“As a runner, myself, I know there’s so many good life lessons that are taught through running and through endurance activities,” Przeor said.
That’s also the year Przeor met third-grader Michael Wilson, got to know his family and wound up the gears that have him running today.
From that moment Wilson started running, Przeor said he was all about getting the most laps completed in a day or the most miles completed in a season.
That quickly went from running in fifth grade with a group of adults on the weekends and continued to long-distance running right onto the cross-country team at Red Mountain High School, where he graduated in 2022 and set a goal to run across the country.
“If anybody could do it, he definitely is going to be the one that checks that off the list,” Przeor said. “Because once he sets his mind to something he has the determination and motivation and the willpower, and he doesn’t give up.”
That motivation all starts at home, where Elisabeth said she motivates her four children to pursue any kind of athletics or activity they can even if it’s just running around outside.
“It was never pushed when I was younger, so, I’m like ‘go out, run, play and do whatever you can find to be athletic,’” Elisabeth said.
Professionally, Przeor has run the Boston Marathon four times, including the last two years.
She said she still finds time to help Michael train despite the fact that she’s now at Mountain View High School teaching students Complete Fitness & Unified PE, pairing special needs students with general education students to provide an opportunity for all students to be included and feel successful in sports like badminton, basketball and track.
While most runners train more than six months to complete the 26.2 miles in the fastest time, Michael has trained for the last three months and only needs to finish in the six-hour regulation time.
It’s still a lot of running.
Przeor said “he’s getting a good chunk of the miles he’s doing on his own,” running about four to five days a week, 3-6 miles a day.
He has built his stamina to be able to run up to 20 miles.
But it’s no problem for a skilled runner like Wilson, who has run the Mesa Half Marathon a handful of times with his best clocking in at two hours and two minutes, along with a smattering of 10Ks throughout the Valley.
Wilson doesn’t bother with 5Ks because his training comprises a longer distance than the 3.1-mile course of those short marathons.
“It’s basically like, ‘how fast can I do that?’” he said. “It’s not like, ‘can I make it to the end?’ It’s ‘how quickly can I do it?’”
With legs seemingly made of steel, Michael also has a heart of gold, given that he wants to hit his $10,000 fundraising goal to help other kids have the opportunities he currently enjoys.
“He wants to be able to provide the program for more kids so they can have the opportunities that he had,” Przeor said.
In a time when parents and teachers alike have difficulties raising kids, Przeor feels RUN3rd brings a welcome ray of hope.
She hopes to get this program into more schools to show kids how to stop making excuses, overcome challenges and cross the finish line of whatever goal they have in life.
“We’d love to get this program into more schools and help more students and families and teachers,” Przeor said. “It really does take a village and I feel like that’s kind of been lost, especially through COVID.”
How to help
RUN3rd Alliance always needs running shoes, water bottles, running clothes, uniforms incentives for its students, silent auction items and experiences for its annual RUN3rd 5k and race day necessities.
The nonprofit also hopes to raise $30,000 though its participation in the Boston Marathon.
• To help: run3rdalliance.com/donate.
• Information: info@run3rdalliance.com
