The student debt crisis is the source of many challenges and concerns for students and their families, but Pathways Early College Academy strives to provide a solution.
Operating in Arizona and California, Pathways Early College Academy is a private, online early college high school academy that provides education for ninth through 12th grade high school students. The institution is fully virtual and combines self-paced programs, career-relevant studies and robust student support to help prepare high schoolers of all backgrounds for college and career success. Students can earn college credits in high school, saving them time and thousands of dollars.
The Academy was established in July 2022 by partner Pathways College, an accredited higher education institution in Arizona and California. The high school officially opened its doors to the community this spring.
Alden Kiertzner, the founding principal and senior director of operations, said that the academy “uses dual enrollment through the college to bring in that college experience and that early introduction to college into the high school level, as well as bring down the cost significantly.”
Thanks to the academy’s dual enrollment partnership with Pathways College, the academy’s educational model allows students to take a combination of high school and college courses. As a result, they can earn up to 75% of their college degree requirements by graduation, or finish high school with a bachelor’s or associate degree in four to five years.
The student can choose one of three coursework pathways based on their goals, whether they are working toward their bachelor’s or associate degree, or plan on transferring to a university.
The Academy even has a Homeschool+ program that allows homeschooled students to enroll in the academy part-time, take individual courses and participate in all of the school’s academic programs.
Affordable tuition
According to Kiertzner, 43.5 million individuals have college debt and around 40% of those people don’t even have a degree to show for it.
“Those folks are significantly more likely than the folks who have an associate’s degree or higher to go into loan default,” he said.
The Academy’s mission is to help take the burden off of those seeking higher education, which it tackles directly by providing an affordable schooling option.
Annual tuition for Pathways Early College Academy students grades ninth through 12th is $7,000, which includes the dual enrollment program for transfer credits toward a degree. For $7,600, the student has access to the dual enrollment program for their bachelor’s degree.
Because Pathways Early College Academy is a private school, Arizona offers in-state families the option of an annual education savings account (ESA) to help cover the cost of schooling and other academic needs. The average amount is $7,000 for students without special needs, and over $15,000 for students with special needs.
As a result, students can obtain a significant portion of their college credits at a greatly decreased cost with their academy tuition — with an ESA, they could receive their education for free.
“That’s really the exciting thing, cutting down the cost for families and students to pay for college, and that’s what really wraps up the college debt, as well as the time,” Kiertzner said. “They could really get either their associate’s degree or their bachelor’s degree by the time that they’re 19. It saves them tons of time, and they can go into the workforce at 18 or 19. And it really has a very, very minimal cost, if any, to get their college degree, as well.”
“That’s really why we were formed, to bring those experiences to students,” he added.
Student support
The student debt crisis is rooted in the fact that high schools are not preparing their students for college and career success.
Once at universities, Vice Principal Randall Hoggard said students often need to take additional courses just to get to a point where they can perform well in college.
While Pathways Early College Academy’s educational model is set up to address this by offering college courses during high school, Kiertzner believes one of the biggest characteristics that sets the academy apart from other online schools is its level of teacher-led instruction.
“What you sometimes find with online schools is not nearly as much support from educators and tutors and so forth,” he said.
At Pathways, students receive one-on-one tutoring and attend classes that oftentimes have fewer than 10 students.
There are also plenty of opportunities for additional assistance from faculty and staff, such as the Incubator. Through this program, students can obtain academic and behavioral guidance during daily check-ins to ensure that they are on the path to success.
Although the overall institution is online, Pathways Early College Academy also has opportunities for students to come to the physical location for extra help or tutoring.
To further ensure that its students succeed in high school and beyond, the school pairs rigorous academics with an emphasis on mentorship to foster skills in self-management, executive functioning and specific careers.
One of The Academy’s academic offerings is symposiums, which students attend twice weekly for immersive, professional career experiences in the design, STEM or business industries. During these class times, students’ hone their passions through project-based learning.
“Exploring different careers, what those salaries are and how to create a budget based on that kind of salary — These are really useful and important skills they don’t always get at any high school, let alone online high school,” Kiertzner said.
The principal expressed that Pathways Early College Academy is an “exciting opportunity to work with students that may have otherwise gotten to a point in high school where they weren’t sure what they wanted to do, they didn’t know where to turn or someone to talk to, to see what type of careers might be of interest and give them that opportunity to explore those things.”
He shared that sometimes the idea of a private, dual enrollment institution can intimidate some students and their families, but assured that everyone can “absolutely” succeed at Pathways Early College Academy.
“I would encourage families and students not to be intimidated by that, but to come to the academy and know that you’re going to get the support that you need to be successful,” Kiertzner said.
Pathways Early College Academy
Applications to the academy are accepted on a rolling basis throughout the year.
For more information about the school, call 480-248-1670 or visit peca.org.
