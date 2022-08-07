Former Mesa City Council member Scott Somers will be able to remove “former” from his title in January but Vice Mayor Jenn Duff is preparing for a November run-off contest with one of her two challengers.
Somers’ 58%-42% lead was sufficient for businesswoman Darla Trendler to concede in the hotly contested southeast Mesa Council District 6 election.
But there was no such concession in the downtown District 4 race, where Duff maintained the lead she started with Tuesday night’s release of tallies from early voting but appeared to fall short of the 50%-plus-1 majority she needed to win outright.
Duff garnered 48% of the vote over new mother Trista Guzman Glover’s 28% and Arizona State University undergraduate student Nathaniel Ross’ 24%.
If those margins hold by the time all the ballots are counted this week, Ross will be eliminated and Duff and Guzman Glover will face off Nov. 8.
"While we’ll be watching the final counts closely, it’s clear that we still have more work ahead of us," Duff said. "Close elections are not a new thing for me and I’m ready to earn every last vote for November’s win.”
Duff, who won her first term in a run-off in November 2018 after placing second in the primary election, also said, she wanted to continue to work with City Council and keep "investing in our public safety personnel, our downtown revitalization, help small businesses thrive, protect our water supply, bring more affordable housing options to Mesa and ensure we are welcoming to all."
Guzman Glover did not return a call from the Tribune but posted on her Facebook page:
"Thank you SO much to everyone who supported me in this election. Running against an incumbent is always an uphill battle, but we held strong and are going to a run off!! Thank you to Nathaniel Ross For Mesa for stepping into the arena to run and for running a positive and issue based campaign.
"I am incredibly honored by the faith that you all have in me to be your voice on Council, and I look forward to working tirelessly to address the issues that are top of mind for District 4 residents: quality of life for our families, public safety, and small business. Onward to November!"
One of the three Council races had no Tuesday night drama because Alicia Goforth was uncontested for northeast Mesa’s District 5 seat being vacated by termed-out Councilman David Luna.
“I’m extremely grateful for the opportunity to serve the residents of District 5 and I can’t wait to get started working for them and the rest of Mesa,” she said.
In a statement to the Tribune, Trendler wrote: “While this election did not turn out as I had hoped, I am proud of the authentic, grassroots campaign we ran.
“From gathering signatures at grocery stores to door knocking to standing at the polls and everything in between, I am grateful for the residents of District 6 who shared their perspectives with me.
“I learned so much from each of you. As a small business and community leader I will continue working to bring people together to solve problems and make our City a better place for all. Congratulations to Scott Somers on your win and I look forward to seeing what you accomplish for our district.”
Somers took to social media to thank his supporters and commend his opponent for running a good race.
“I am excited to get back to work to continue to build a stronger city,” he wrote.
Somers campaigned on a promise to follow through on a vision of southeast Mesa as a major employment center with master-planned communities offering a high quality of life.
Unofficial totals suggested that Trendler, a business owner, community volunteer and podcaster, had turned the race into a competitive contest despite her opponent's name recognition and political network.
Thanks in part to big donations from the Cardon family of real estate investors in the East Valley, Trendler had the resources to get her message out, focusing on easing Eastmark's growing pains like traffic and speeding, the arrival of commercial amenities and the need for responsible development.
Meanwhile, several closely watched Republican primary races involving Mesa appeared to be resolved.
Termed-out city Councilman Kevin Thompson led the three-way race for two GOP nominations for the Arizona Corporation Commission, leading the pack with 38%.
On the other hand, Mesa Rep. Michelle Udall came in a distant third in a three-way contest for the Republican nomination of Superintendent of Public Schools, getting only 27% of the vote to victorious former state schools chief Tom Horne’s 42%.
Among the races in Mesa legislative districts, two long-time lawmakers appeared to be out of jobs.
House Speaker Rusty Bowers was clobbered by former state Sen. David Farnsworth for the GOP nomination for the LD 10 Senate seat, garnering 36% of the vote to Farnsworth’s 64%.
Two weeks ago, the Arizona Republican Party censured Bowers and urged its members not to support him.
Party leaders said the move had nothing to do with Bowers' testimony a month ago before the U.S. House special bipartisan committee investigation of the insurrection at the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2001.
Meanwhile, state Sen. Wendy Rogers appeared to beat state Sen. Kelly Townsend in the GOP state Senate primary race in the redrawn LD 7 with 59% to Townsend’s 40%, according to unofficial returns.
Rogers was censured by the Arizona Senate in May in a lopsided vote that included many fellow Republicans for comments she made on social media after she spoke at a conference organized by a white supremacist and called for her political rivals to be hanged. She also used anti-Semitic slurs in discussing the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
