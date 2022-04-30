The day after a South Korean energy company cast the sole bid of $84.44 million for 650.5 acres of state land in Queen Creek for a lithium battery manufacturing plant, nearly a dozen angry citizens confronted Town Council to oppose the $1.4 billion project.
LG Energy Solution Ltd won the State Land Department auction, prompting local and state officials to hail the deal – which they said would bring thousands of jobs to the northeast corner of Ironwood and Germann roads near Zimmerman Dairy Farm and CMC Steel Arizona, southeast of Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport.
Town Council last Dec. 1 approved the site’s rezoning to urban employment after residents in the area nearby were given the opportunity to provide comment, town spokeswoman Constance Halonen-Wilson told The Tribune last week.
But residents who spoke at the April 20 council meeting – echoing complaints made by others at another council session two weeks earlier – accused officials of ignoring their questions about the deal and giving their blessing to an operation that posed environmental and health dangers to the community.
Because the comments were made on a matter not on the agenda, council members were forbidden by law from responding to their complaints.
The town as of April 19 has not received or approved any site plans for a lithium battery plant, Halonen-Wilson said.
“The site has been in the Town’s planning area since 2008, originally identified as an employment use and then designated as a special district in the 2018 General Plan Update,” Halonen-Wilson said.
“The area includes the extension of the State Route 24 and is envisioned to be a hub for employment, with the Town’s Economic Development Strategic Plan specifically highlighting the target sector of advanced manufacturing. The area had an initial zoning of residential and urban,” she added, explaining:
“Due to market demands, the State Land Department requested a rezone of some portions to urban employment, including this site. A neighborhood meeting was held prior to the rezoning going to the Planning & Zoning Commission and the Town Council – residents within nearly a quarter mile of the site were notified of the neighborhood meeting.”
Several people who spoke in opposition of the plant said they only just heard about the plant, though it was unclear whether they lived within the notification radius.
Hours before the council meeting, the Arizona Commerce Authority issued a release that said construction of North America’s first ever cylindrical-type battery facility will start this summer with production commencing in 2024.
“Global technology leaders like LG are choosing Arizona because of our world-class business environment, advanced workforce, unbeatable quality of life, and culture of innovation – one that’s delivering unparalleled opportunity for current and future generations,” Gov. Doug Ducey said.
In welcoming LG to Queen Creek, Mayor Gail Barney in the release said, “The announcement of LG Energy Solution is the culmination of years of strategic planning. It will bring thousands of local jobs to our highly skilled workforce – enhancing the quality of life our residents experience, additional infrastructure and major capital investment.
“This isn’t just a win for Queen Creek, it will positively impact our region. Advanced manufacturing is a targeted sector and will be located adjacent to State Route 24. The area is planned for mixed use and will further the employment opportunities for Queen Creek, Pinal County, the greater East Valley and the state.”
Chris Camacho, president and CEO of the Greater Phoenix Economic Council, said the plant “solidifies the market’s position as a hub for battery technology and energy storage and is significant for Greater Phoenix as it continues to attract global leaders in emerging industries.”
LG Energy Solution did not respond to the Tribune’s request for comment.
Queen Creek resident Thomas Utka said at the April 20 meeting that he couldn’t believe a battery factory was going to be built across the street from two schools and vowed to vote against any incumbent seeking re-election.
He said he will vote against the council members in the next election.
San Tan Valley resident Shanda Newsom said these types of battery factories can catch fire and the fumes are poisonous.
Lauri Butka said she lives within a mile of the proposed plant and said it should be located around other industrial buildings and not in her neighborhood, where residents are living a rural lifestyle.
“This is unsafe and has the potential of hurting many people,” Butka said.
Queen Creek resident Daniel Taylor said he will now be worried about drinking the Queen Creek water.
Diane McCollum of San Tan Valley said she spoke at the zoning meeting for the site and alleged, “It was not explained this would be heavy industrial.”
McCollum said she has farm animals and she has to decide if she will have to move.
Jared McGowan of San Tan Valley said: “Why won’t the town answer questions about this?”
She said LG would not have spent $84 million on the land if they “weren’t guaranteed they could build on there.”
Katrina Pint said 140,000 of LG’s batteries have been recalled by GM because they can catch on fire, stating, “No one is going to want to live in a contaminated area.”
Queen Creek resident Heather Mohart said she is concerned about a fire hazard and if she can get to safety should that occur.
“Is this what I bought into for my kids? This should not be,” Mohart said.
Queen Creek resident Alex Taylor said he practiced pediatrics for years and lived in another state where a battery plant had to be closed down.
“I don’t know if anyone has considered the potential down the road,” he said, adding that like a book, “you might not like the ending.”
A few people asked if the Queen Creek Fire Department had the equipment to put out such a fire.
Another asked for better setbacks and a buffer from the plant to the residential area.
Tiffany Nandrow, a resident of San Tan Valley, asked: “If this was such a great idea, why isn’t it in your backyard?”
At the April 6 council meeting, several women spoke against locating a lithium battery plant in the town.
They said they wondered why the town did not give them a chance to provide input on the plant during the planning process.
“Put this back on the agenda,” said San Tan Valley resident Lisa Horne. “The plant will reek of chemicals.”
Queen Creek resident Ellen Gross said some council members have disappointed her by not living up to the vision of the town to provide a high quality of life to residents.
Another Queen Creek resident, Linda Manning, said she did not read anything about the plant “prior to this. How did this plant get here?”
“Nobody had a chance to make any decisions as far as the residents...not been told a thing about this,” Manning said.
Linda Doty of Queen Creek said, “Nobody here has seen the environmental impact statement...This is a dire situation...Where was all the input from the citizens?”
The environmental site assessment provided to the state Land Department states that Ninyo & Moore was retained to perform an environmental site assessment of the parcel.
“Based on the information compiled during the preparation of this report, this assessment has revealed no evidence of RECs, historical RECs (HRECs) or controlled RECs (CRECs) in connection with the site,” the report states.
REC is an acronym for “recognized environmental concern.”
