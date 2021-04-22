Scott Bouchie has a modest suggestion on how to celebrate Earth Day: Reduce.
“We can’t recycle our way out of our problems,” said Bouchie, Mesa’s Environmental Management and Sustainability Department director.
While Earth Day is Thursday, April 22, Bouchie is hoping waste diversion will become an everyday thing for Mesa residents.
Composting is one way people can shrink their carbon footprints — by reducing the amount of landfill that ultimately becomes climate-warming methane gas.
Last week, Bouchie met with Mesa’s Sustainability and Transportation Board to discuss the early stages of the city’s climate action plan.
Among the “aspirational goals” to achieve by 2050 are carbon neutrality, 100 percent renewable energy and 90 percent of waste diverted from landfills.
Bouchie said the city had been making progress in diversion, with about 30 percent of waste diverted.
Then, after a fire ravaged a recycling facility used by the city, Mesa has gone backwards over the last two years: “We’re down to around 11 percent” of waste diversion, Bouchie said.
While the city figures out a solution for recycling, residents and businesses can take action on their own by composting.
As the city’s sustainability website notes, “Compost is the material that results from the natural decomposition of plant material and other once-living materials. Finished compost is an earthy, dark, crumbly substance that is excellent for adding to house plants or enriching garden soil.”
Though meat and fish scraps are not recommended, vegetable and fruit peels and leftovers as well as leaves and grass clippings can be composted.
Aside from gardeners and green-conscious folks, the concept of composting is still gaining traction in the U.S., which is far behind other parts of the world.
According to the European Compost Network, the European Union composts about 40 percent of bio-waste.
Only 4.1 percent of wasted food was composted in the U.S. in 2018, according to the Environmental Protection Agency, citing the most recent year of statistics.
To encourage composting, the city of Mesa has backyard compost containers available to Mesa residents for a $5 non-refundable delivery fee. For information on the composting barrels program, visit mesaaz.gov/sustainability.
“Waste reduction is the best thing folks can do,” Bouchie said.
While he acknowledged the $5 Mesa composting barrels are rudimentary, Bouchie added, “You can spend 100 bucks and get a nice rotating composter.”
What keeps people from composting?
“It takes some effort, more than just putting stuff into a bag and throwing it away,” Bouchie said.
Though it is difficult to measure how much Mesans are composting, as it’s a private effort, Bouchie knows exactly how many are participating in the city’s “green barrel program.”
About 40,000 residents put grass, leaves and branches in green barrels that the city provides and collects.
“The city has been a leader in dealing with green organics,” Bouchie said.
The next big thing
While green barreling and composting is limited to voluntary participation of residents, “the next big thing” in Mesa waste diversion could be anaerobic composting on a large scale.
According to the American Biogas Council, “Anaerobic digestion is a series of biological processes in which microorganisms break down biodegradable material in the absence of oxygen. One of the end products is biogas, which is combusted to generate electricity and heat, or can be processed into renewable natural gas and transportation fuels.”
Mesa is finalizing a feasibility study to evaluate introducing commercial food waste into one of the city’s wastewater treatment plants to create a source of renewable natural gas.
Intriguingly, the fuel could then be used on the city’s gas-powered garbage collection fleet, which would pick up more garbage and continue the cycle.
The project would utilize the anaerobic digesters – large domes near Sloan Park in northwest Mesa – that break down sewage sludge and create renewable natural gas.
The city’s sustainability site notes “the digesters have room to add processed food waste, which helps create additional renewable natural gas. Once the gas is created, it can be cleaned to the required standards and ultimately used to fuel the city’s solid waste vehicles powered by natural gas.”
The potential for scale makes this project a potential game changer.
“Food waste typically represents the largest component of municipal solid waste, and landfills are the third largest source of methane emissions in the United States,” states Mesa’s sustainability site.
“Through diversion of food waste, the city will capture fugitive methane that would otherwise contribute to greenhouse gas emissions and instead use it to produce renewable natural gas.”
And, as Bouchie noted, diverting food waste from landfills extends their useful life.
“The new administration is really pushing to do these kinds of projects, they’re reaching out to communities,” Bouchie said.
On a smaller scale, “Food waste is going to play a large role in the climate action plan,” Bouchie said.
He expects to bring a draft of the plan to Mesa City Council in June.
