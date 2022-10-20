As the COVID-19 pandemic becomes a page in the history books, Centricity Research looks to the future in the East Valley.
The outpatient clinical research center opened recently at 215 S. Power Road and is developing vaccines and medications on the cutting-edge of science.
Centricity Principal Investigator Dr. Kenneth Boren, who leads the studies, said he hopes to advance medicine in a city where no other research actively takes place.
“We’re bringing cutting-edge science to Mesa,” Boren said. “And the community will benefit by enabling us to better understand what the local needs are and how we can address them.”
Centricity has started recruiting for people aged 55 and over to participate in studies involving new varieties of flu shots from Pfizer, Moderna and Bavarian Nordic. This includes single-dose vaccines that target both influenza and COVID-19, as well as vaccines for respiratory syncytial virus, an illness that can lead to pneumonia or bronchiolitis in seniors.
Boren said diversity has become key in research and expanding access to different groups gives a better idea of how more people react to different medicines.
“It may work out well in one population, but maybe in a different population doesn’t work as well,” Boren said.
Qualified study participants incur no medical expenses and receive compensation for their time and travel that can range from $20-200 per completed visit, depending on the study.
After receiving the vaccine, patients continually chronicle their condition in an e-diary and Centricity keeps all patient information strictly confidential.
Boren said the information doesn’t tie back to a single patient by name but appears as randomized among a dataset.
“It’s just basically all lumped together,” Boren said. “One data point out of the whole series of sometimes 1000s of patients.”
If patients develop flu-like symptoms or other changes in their health during the study, they may be sent for further testing or medical care.
Boren recalled one flu vaccine study participant who came into the office with cold symptoms and tests not done in an average clinic determined exactly what illness he had.
“Because he’s on this protocol, we were able to do a test to look for 18 different viruses,” Boren said.
The Centricity office in Mesa does more than vaccine research. It is currently working on new drug to treat polycystic kidney disease.
“They’re looking to see whether or not they can change some of the problems that patients with this disease – it’s an inherited disease – to see whether or not it can change and prevent these cysts from forming,” Boren said.
Centricity Research formed as a merger between Georgia-based IACT Health, and Canadian-based LMC Manna Research, and True North Clinical Research, according to a press release.
The company now has more than 40 research offices across North America, with 150 active investigators and 1.6 million patients.
The company conducts Phase I-IV clinical research in more than 30 different therapeutic areas including inpatient and outpatient, pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device trials.
“We build and nurture strong, trusting relationships with all audiences,” CEO Dr. Jeff Kingsley said in a statement, “whereby customer-centric thinking and practices are embedded within our company culture.”
Boren graduated from Coronado High School in Scottsdale and completed his undergrad at Arizona State University.
Though he returned to his home state of Indiana to complete his Doctor of Medicine, Boren said he returned to Arizona because you would “not be rained and snowed on and freeze while you’re watching football.”
Since 1985, Boren said he’s enjoyed watching how research has helped in the advancements of medicine and the profound impact it has on the lives of patients.
Boren also said research allows him to have some experience with the development of new drugs before the most providers recommend them for their patients.
“I think that’s one of the advantages of being involved with research early on,” Boren said.
Boren blames controversies surrounding vaccines and the pharmaceutical industry on the politicization of science.
“The problem is science has become political,” Boren said. “We seem to want to use certain data that would favor our political opinion and neglect other data that may be not.”
Boren said it’s more important now than ever for providers to earn trust of patients and communicate more with patients.
Boren said one of the ways he tries to earn each patient’s trust is by sharing stories and taking the time to get to know them as individuals.
“In general, that makes you more trustworthy over time, as you share those stories,” Boren said. “Basically, getting to know people, working together.”
